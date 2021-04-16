carandbike logo
Harley-Davidson Recalls Over 31,000 Bikes In The US Over Headlight Fault

More than 31,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been recalled due to a fault in the headlight bulbs.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
The recall affects Sportster models like the H-D 1200 Custom expand View Photos
The recall affects Sportster models like the H-D 1200 Custom

Highlights

  • The recall has been issued in the US over a fault in the headlight unit
  • As many as 31,346 Harley-Davidson motorcycles are being recalled
  • So far, it's not clear if Harley bikes in other markets are also affected

Harley-Davidson is recalling 31,346 motorcycles due to a faulty headlight bulb, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The affected bikes appear to be only in the US for now, and it's still not clear if bikes sold in other bikes will also face the same issue. According to the recall documents, there are 14 models in the Harley-Davidson Sportster family with the issue, along with 800 other units which were sold as replacement headlights for motorcycles in the Softail, Dyna and V-Rod range.

The 14 Sportster models include the XL1200C (2019), XL1200CX (2019-2020), XL1200NS (2019-2021), XL1200X (2019-2021), XL1200XS (2019), XL883L (2019) and XL883N (2019-2021).

4ut0f8bk

The recall is due to an issue with the headlight with certain Harley-Davidson models, like the Iron 883

According to the NHTSA recall filings in the US, the issue is listed as with part number 68297-05A, with the interior of the headlight bulb shield which may have been produced with a glossy/chrome finish. If left unchanged, the bulb may heat up to such an extent that a hole can form in the tip, which in turn may allow sealed gas to escape and leading to a failure of the powered filament, and with it, the lights. Switching from low to high beam or vice versa would then cause the second filament to also fail, leading to no operating lights on the bike.

0 Comments

To remedy the issue, Harley-Davidson will notify affected owners, and Harley-Davidson dealers will install a new headlight bulb shield, free of charge. The recall has already commenced in the US, but for customers in other countries and regions, it may be a good idea to check with the local Harley-Davidson dealership if the problem exists in bikes sold in other countries.

