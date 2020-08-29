New Cars and Bikes in India
Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive

Aston Martin and The Little Car Company have collaborated to make the DB5 Junior, which is a two-thirds scale electric junior car. It's been developed over 15 months and is based on Aston Martin's reference 3D scan of an original DB5.

Updated:
The new DB5 Junior is based on the company's reference 3D scan of an original Aston Martin DB5

Highlights

  • The DB5 Junior is made by Aston Martin and The Little Car Company
  • It is based on Aston Martin's reference 3D scan of an original DB5
  • It's gets a torque-laden electric motor and offers a top speed of 48 kmph

Aston Martin and The Little Car Company have announced the DB5 Junior, a two-thirds scale electric junior car. Now, we've seen The Little Car Company create some very interesting models like the Bugatti Baby car, but this Aston Martin DB5 junior just looks very special. It's been developed over 15 months and both the companies have collaborated to make this junior car. It is based on Aston Martin's reference 3D scan of an original DB5 and yes, it's accurate and authentic.

We say that because you see it in the attention to details on the car. For example, the DB5 Junior sports the same iconic Aston Martin 'wings', 'shield' and DB5 badges as the original 1963 model. Like its big brother, the dashboard is filled with functional Smiths instruments, which have been cleverly updated for the modern era.

Also Read: Bugatti's Iconic Type 35 Replica Toy Car- The Bugatti Baby 2 - Hits Showrooms In Europe

a1npb5ms

The DB5 Junior is 3 metres long, 1.1 metres wide and can accommodate an adult and a child side by side

The DB5 Junior is 3 metres long, 1.1 metres wide and can accommodate an adult and a child side by side. The aluminium honeycomb chassis and composite body provide a very rigid platform whilst keeping the total weight down to around 270kg. It is an all-electric car and it is powered by a torque-laden electric powertrain delivering 6.7 bhp to the rear wheels and has a top speed of 48 kmph.

The fuel gauge has been converted into a battery meter, while the oil temperature now monitors the motor temperature. Finally, the same Smiths clock as seen in the original 1960s car sits proudly in front of the passenger seat.

Also Read: Aston Martin's First SUV, DBX Rolls Off Production Line

c5fee6i8

The car's fuel gauge has been converted into a battery meter, while the oil temperature now monitors the motor temperature

Power is regulated by billet aluminium accelerator and brake pedals, and as you would expect there are working headlights, brake lights, indicators and a horn. The car sits on double wishbone suspension at the front as per the original, with the roll centre and camber gain matching the original geometry. At the rear there is the period-correct live axle, with authentic upper and lower trailing arm suspension and Panhard rod.

sm2q7aak

The DB5 Junior sports the same iconic Aston Martin 'wings', 'shield' and DB5 badges as the original 1963 model

Power is transmitted to the ground through 10-inch wire wheels with four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, complemented by regenerative braking. A removable battery pack is stored under the opening bonnet, giving 16-32km driving range.

0 Comments

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin, said, "I'm thrilled to see this new, exquisite interpretation of what is, perhaps, our most iconic model join the Aston Martin family. Our partners, The Little Car Company have gone into meticulous detail to truly replicate the stunning form of the original DB5. I very much look forward to seeing these fun tributes to the timeless DB5 go into 'service' with owners of all ages around the world."

