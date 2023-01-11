  • Home
Hero MotoSports Kicks Off Second Leg Of Dakar 2023 With A Double Top-15 Finish

All of Hero MotoSports' running riders finished the stage in top 20 in class.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
11-Jan-23 09:18 PM IST
Hero MotoSports Kicks Off Second Leg Of Dakar 2023 With A Double Top-15 Finish banner

After a day of rest at the midway point in the 2023 Dakar Rally, Hero MotoSports kicked off the proceedings well for the second phase of the rally, with all the riders finishing the stage in top 20. Having won the stage 8, Hero MotoSports rider Ross Branch opened the 686 km  long stage 9, but with the stage being the most difficult one to navigate yet in the 2023 Dakar raly, Branch began the proceedings rather cautiously. He finished the stage in 19th position in the Rally GP class, and is also placed 19th in the overall Rally GP standings.

Franco Caimi continued his great run of stages finishing the highest placed of all the Hero MotoSports riders. A P8 finish to the stage meant he is now one place up in the overall standings, as he moved up to 14th in the Rally GP class. Sebastian Bühler lost some time navigating a waypoint, however he quickly recovered to finish 12th. He is currently placed 17th in the overall Rally GP class.

Stage 10 will be a 624 km ride Haradh to Shaybah, which will have a short special section of 113 km. 

