Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter: Features, Details Explained

The homegrown automaker, Hero MotoCorp finally forayed into the electric two-wheeler with the launch of its first-ever electric scooter under the new ‘Vida’ range, called Hero Vida V1 electric scooter. The new Vida electric scooter is offered in two variants- V1 Plus and V1 Pro, priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. With the two new versions of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter, Hero MotoCorp offers two separate battery packs that deliver different ranges.

The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter rivals the likes of the Ather 450X, Simple One, TVS iQube as well as the Bajaj Chetak electric scooters. And to compete with these established products, Hero offers a range of features on the Vida V1 electric scooter. Let’s start with the removable battery packs on the two versions of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter. The Vida V1 Plus electric scooter packs in a 3.44 kWh battery while the top-spec V1 Pro versions come equipped with a 3.94 kWh battery. Hero says that the batteries can stand shock loads and have gone through many industry-first test protocols for reliability.

The base version has a claimed range of 143km (Indian Diving Cycle) and can go to 80 kmph from its 6kW motor. The 0-40 kmph sprint is achieved in 3.4 seconds. The top-spec version, on the other hand, benefits from a superior range of 165 km and gets the same 6kW motor but the 0-40kmph time here is 3.2 seconds with a similar top speed as the base offering.

And that’s where the difference ends because the rest of the elements are identical in both versions. The Hero Vida V1's design is unconventional, with it getting a wide front apron and a narrow body at the rear. Other features include over-the-air updates, a 7-inch touchscreen, keyless control, cruise control, S.O.S Alert and a 2-way throttle. Both variants also get three riding modes - Eco, Ride & Sports. In addition to the launch of the scooter, Hero MotoCorp also launched the Vida charging network.