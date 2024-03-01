Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification

As pictures and video clips of Hero MotoCorp’s ‘transforming’ electric three-wheeler continue to wow the internet, the Indian government has taken the next step towards bringing such a vehicle closer to reality. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification outlining the creation of the L2-5 category of vehicles, as well as the requisite type approval requirements for such vehicles. This comes just a little over a month after the debut of the battery-powered Surge S32, a scooter-cum-three-wheeler, at the Hero World 2024 event.

As per the notification, Category L2-5 ‘means a three-wheeled motor vehicle, with a 2-wheeler-3 wheeler combination module, constructed in such a way that a two-wheeled vehicle of category L2 is combined with a non-self propelled rear module unit. It can be separated or combined, as and when required’.

L2-5 category vehicles will wear the same registration number in both 2- and 3-wheeler form.

Three-wheelers classed under L2-5 will further be divided into two sub-categories – those designed to carry passengers will be L2-5M vehicles, while those designed to carry cargo will be designated L2-5N vehicles. The notification goes on to mention ‘a single registration number shall be allotted for both the configurations, namely separated two-wheeled vehicle of L2 category or combined three wheeled vehicles of L5 category’.

The S32, developed by Hero-backed startup Surge, is claimed to transform from a three-wheeler into an electric scooter in a matter of three minutes. Pressing a button triggers the three-wheeler’s windshield to lift up and out of the way, revealing the concealed scooter module within. A manual electric interface facilitates the connection of the scooter to the three-wheeler's components, powertrain, and battery.

The scooter module features two removable battery packs, while the three-wheeler has a larger, fixed battery.

The S32, as a three-wheeler, boasts a peak output of 13.4 bhp and employs an 11.6 kWh battery, while the scooter delivers a peak 8 bhp, utilising two removable batteries totalling 3.87 kWh. The 3-wheeler can reach a maximum speed of 50 kmph, whereas the scooter surpasses it slightly, reaching 60 kmph. With a cargo bay fitted, the S32 will have a load-carrying capacity of 500 kg.

While it isn’t yet known how much a vehicle like the S32 will cost, it is understood to be aimed at business owners who can utilise the vehicle for different work purposes as the need arises. Expect to hear more about the market introduction of the S32 in the coming months.