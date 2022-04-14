Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Sedan India Debut Highlights: Launch Date, Features, Specifications, Images

The Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan has been unveiled in India today, and we have all the highlights from the event here. While previously, Honda did offer the Accord Hybrid in India, this is for the first time that the company will be launching the City Hybrid in India, which has been on sale in the global markets for a while now. In fact, the City e:HEV is the first strong hybrid sedan in this segment in India. The new Honda City hybrid model will feature a Lithium-Ion battery pack coupled two electric motors, paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Booking for the car have commenced, and it will be launched in early May 2022.

Also Read: New Honda City e:HEV India Unveil Date Announced

The new Honda City e:HEV will be available in only one fully-loaded variant. Unlike the standard Gen 5 Honda City which is available in three variants- V, VX and ZX, the City Hybrid will be available in only the top-end ZX trim level. The equipment from the standard City ZX have been carried over to its hybrid counterparts with Honda offering additional equipment like electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and LED cabin lights. The car also gets Honda's Sensing technology, offering a tonne of driver aid features.

Also Read: Honda City e:HEV To Be Available In Two Variants

The ity Hybrid will be available in only the entry V and the fully-loaded ZX trim levels

The Honda City e:HEV will come with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol i-VTEC engine, paired with an electric motor and a small battery pack developing a combined output of about 124 bhp. The motor will be paired with a lithium-ion battery pack and allow for limited all-electric driving. The sedan will also get three drive modes - EV, hybrid and petrol, which can be toggled via a rotary knob.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Unveiling Of The Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Sedan: