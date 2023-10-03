Login

Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India

The special-edition Honda City and Amaze are offered in both MT and CVT automatic options
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

03-Oct-23 04:19 PM IST

Highlights

  • Honda City Elegant Edition is priced at Rs. 12.57 lakh for the MT version
  • Honda Amaze Elite Edition is priced at Rs Rs. 9.04 lakh for the MT version
  • Both special editions get more features.

Honda Cars has introduced special festive editions known as the 'Elegant Edition' for its mid-size sedan, the Honda City, and the 'Elite Edition' for the Honda Amaze subcompact sedan. These limited-run editions are available in both manual transmission and continuously variable transmission (CVT) variants.

 

 

In the case of the Elegant Edition for the Honda City, which is based on the V grade, it comes with several additions, including a tailgate spoiler with an LED stop light, front fender garnish, Elegant Edition seat covers, illuminated sill plates, Elegant Edition badge and a wireless charger.

 

Honda City V-Elegant Edition Prices (ex-showroom)MTAT 
Radiant Red MetallicRs 12.57 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh 
Lunar Silver MetallicRs 12.57 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh 
Golden Brown MetallicRs 12.57 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh 
Meteoroid Grey MetallicRs 12.57 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh 
Obsidian Blue PearlRs 12.65 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh
Platinum White PearlRs 12.65 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh

 

The fifth-gen City in this edition is available in both manual and automatic versions, priced at Rs. 12.57 lakh and Rs. 13.82 lakh, respectively, in the radiant red metallic shade (all prices, ex-showroom). When comparing the prices with the standard V variant, the maximum price difference stands at Rs. 14,500 for the equivalent manual transmission model compared to the festive edition model.

 

 

 

The Elite Edition of the Honda Amaze, which is based on the top-grade VX trim, is available in both MT and CVT transmission options, priced at Rs. 9.04 lakh and Rs. 9.86 lakh, respectively, in the radiant red metallic shade (all prices ex-showroom). Added features include a trunk spoiler with an LED stop light, a tyre pressure monitoring system displayed in the Honda Connect App, front fender garnish, a sliding-type front armrest, anti-fog film on wing mirrors, Elite Edition seat covers, illuminated sill plates, Elite Edition badge and a tyre inflator.

 

Honda Amaze VX- Elite Edition Prices (ex-showroom)MTAT
Platinum White PearlRs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.92 lakh 
Radiant Red MetallicRs 9.04 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh 
Golden Brown MetallicRs 9.04 lakhRs 9.86 lakh 
Meteoroid Grey MetallicRs 9.04 lakhRs 9.86 lakh 
Lunar Silver MetallicRs 9.04 lakhRs 9.86 lakh 

 

When compared to the prices of the standard VX trim, the maximum difference stands at Rs. 15,000 for the manual transmission option as compared to the festive edition model.

