Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India

Honda Cars has introduced special festive editions known as the 'Elegant Edition' for its mid-size sedan, the Honda City, and the 'Elite Edition' for the Honda Amaze subcompact sedan. These limited-run editions are available in both manual transmission and continuously variable transmission (CVT) variants.

In the case of the Elegant Edition for the Honda City, which is based on the V grade, it comes with several additions, including a tailgate spoiler with an LED stop light, front fender garnish, Elegant Edition seat covers, illuminated sill plates, Elegant Edition badge and a wireless charger.

Honda City V-Elegant Edition Prices (ex-showroom) MT AT Radiant Red Metallic Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh Lunar Silver Metallic Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh Golden Brown Metallic Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh Meteoroid Grey Metallic Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 13.82 lakh Obsidian Blue Pearl Rs 12.65 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh Platinum White Pearl Rs 12.65 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh

The fifth-gen City in this edition is available in both manual and automatic versions, priced at Rs. 12.57 lakh and Rs. 13.82 lakh, respectively, in the radiant red metallic shade (all prices, ex-showroom). When comparing the prices with the standard V variant, the maximum price difference stands at Rs. 14,500 for the equivalent manual transmission model compared to the festive edition model.

The Elite Edition of the Honda Amaze, which is based on the top-grade VX trim, is available in both MT and CVT transmission options, priced at Rs. 9.04 lakh and Rs. 9.86 lakh, respectively, in the radiant red metallic shade (all prices ex-showroom). Added features include a trunk spoiler with an LED stop light, a tyre pressure monitoring system displayed in the Honda Connect App, front fender garnish, a sliding-type front armrest, anti-fog film on wing mirrors, Elite Edition seat covers, illuminated sill plates, Elite Edition badge and a tyre inflator.

Honda Amaze VX- Elite Edition Prices (ex-showroom) MT AT Platinum White Pearl Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.92 lakh Radiant Red Metallic Rs 9.04 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh Golden Brown Metallic Rs 9.04 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh Meteoroid Grey Metallic Rs 9.04 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh Lunar Silver Metallic Rs 9.04 lakh Rs 9.86 lakh

When compared to the prices of the standard VX trim, the maximum difference stands at Rs. 15,000 for the manual transmission option as compared to the festive edition model.