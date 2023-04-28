Honda Files Patents For ‘Jump Control System’

Honda’s recently filed patent applications hints that the Japanese brand’s R&D department is working on something new to expand the scope of electronic rider aids. Just like traction control, launch control and wheelie control, the Jump Control system filed in the patent application is intended to offer off-road riders a greater degree of safety and control while jumping a motorcycle.

The Jump Control System seems to be designed to help new off-road riders control their jumps while gaining more confidence.

The logic seems to be to offer riders more confidence, just like traction control and even ABS offers a safety net, while exploring the limits of a rider’s skills.

Honda's Jump Control System will offer several modes, with one mode helping prevent jumps altogether.

The Jump Control system is designed to offer the selection of different modes, and to help prevent crashes, while riding off-road. The system also includes technology that has so far not been seen on any production motorcycle. The system has three modes, with Mode A completely preventing jumps, slowing the bike down by applying brakes or reducing the engine revs before it reaches the take-off point.

Honda's Jump Control System intends to offer off-road riders more control of how to approach a jump. More importantly it will help riders with less off-road experience control jumps and get more confident.

Mode B allows jumps but only within pre-set target distances. It will slow down the bike if the rider approaches take-off too fast. And while the bike is in flight, it modulates the throttle and rear brake to control the bike’s angle, and targets to achieve a level, two-wheeled landing. Mode C is more extreme, and aims at a rear wheel landing after the jump, applying more throttle to bring the nose up if it starts to dip during flight, but applying rear brake if it rises too high, and also can have a pre-set target distance for the jump.

Honda's patents detail a variety of sensors in its Jump Control System, including an IMU and lean sensors linked with throttle and brake info.

The Jump Control system uses a variety of sensors, including an IMU and lean sensors, linked with information about throttle and brake position. The system also has suspension travel sensors which are used alongwith front and rear wheel speed measurements to judge whether the bike is still touching the ground. The system will also use a front-facing camera which will feed an image to a computer system which recognises slopes as the bike approaches, as well as their angle and height to help estimate the size of the jump the rider will perform and the speed needed to either prevent it or to achieve the pre-set target distance.

