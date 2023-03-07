Honda Motorcycles And Scooters India Twitter Page Hacked, Company Releases Statement

The official Twitter account of Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India was hacked over the weekend. The company today put out a statement on social media asking people to stop any interactions with its Twitter handle till further notice as well as disregard any posts or communications on the page since Sunday, March 5. The company also said that it was in contact with Twitter to re-establish control of its account.

A look at the official Twitter handle of HMSI shows that the page has since lost the blue tick that identified it as the official handle as well as dropped the profile image. The link to the official website has since been replaced by another while the latest retweeted story is to a third-party NFT page. Similarly, the section under likes are filled with tweets of third-party art creator pages.

A current look at the HMSI Twitter page. The handle had been renamed over the weekend by the hacker with signs of altered details, retweets and likes still visible.

As per reports, the account’s name had previously been changed to ‘Andrew | SuperNormal’ along with tags to a host of pages in a similar fashion to some Twitter bios.

Honda has said that it is looking to re-establish its control over its Twitter account at the earliest.

The company has recently been teasing a new motorcycle for the Indian market. The new model is expected to sit in the 100cc commuter segment and could be called the Shine. The model is set to be launched in India on March 15.