Hyundai Global Design Head SangYup Lee Is The 2023 World Car Person Of The Year

SangYup Lee, EVP & Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center, Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), has been adjudged the 2023 World Car Person of The Year. Lee’s award marked the second consecutive year that the award went to the Hyundai Motor Group. Luc Donckerwolke, President for Design and Chief Creative Officer, Hyundai Motor Group had won the award last year.

"This honor is not the recognition of an individual but a testament to a shared collective passion for creativity encouraged by the dedication of Hyundai top management who set us high standards to achieve. It is the unwavering diligence of the many talented people who contribute to making Hyundai Design what it is today,” Lee said.

The World Car jury recognised Lee's contributions to Hyundai's latest designs including that of the Ioniq 6.

The World Car jury said that Lee was the creative mind behind Hyundai and Genesis’ recent string of stunning and innovative concept and production cars including the Ioniq 6 and the N Vision 74. The jury also said that Lee’s design philosophy and leadership had played an instrumental part in shaping Hyundai’s design language and played a part in the brand’s recent successes.

Other nominees in the category included Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD, Dr Stella Clarke, Research Engineer Open Innovations, BMW Group, Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors and Naoyuki Sakamoto, Chief Engineer, GAZOO Racing Company, Toyota Motor Corporation.