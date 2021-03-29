carandbike logo
Hyundai Motor Partners With Forze Hydrogen Racing To Build The World’s Fastest Fuel Cell Racing Car

The Forze IX will have a top speed of 300 kmph, and an acceleration from 0-100 kmph in less than three seconds.

Ameya Naik


Hyundai Motor has announced a partnership with Forze Hydrogen Racing. Forze is a student team that designs, builds and competes hydrogen electric racing automobiles for the promotion of fuel cell mobility. In 2021, Forze will finish the first iteration of Forze IX and then in 2022, the team will finish the car. Once completed, it is expected to be the world's fastest fuel cell electric racing car and a profound breakthrough in sustainable racing.

The Forze IX will have a top speed of 300 kmph, and an acceleration from 0-100 kmph in less than three seconds. Weighing 1,500 kg, the Forze IX will carry two fuel cell systems with a total combined output of 240 kW, and an accumulator with a maximum boost power of 600 kW, and all-wheel drive.

The Forze IX can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just under 3 seconds 

Hyundai will cooperate with Forze to further push the boundaries of fuel cell mobility. Student innovators from the Forze team will consult with engineers from Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center (HMETC) in Russelsheim, Germany for their expertise, experience and support.

It will boast of a top speed of 300 kmph 

The Forze Motorsport team consists of more than 60 students from Technische Universiteit Delft (Delft University of Technology) in the Netherlands, with a wide variety of educational backgrounds. They work a year full- or part-time to gain experience in the Forze team and particularly in the field of hydrogen fuel cell technology.




