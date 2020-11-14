New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased

The new Tucson gets a bold, radical design, following Hyundai's design language of 'sensual sportiness'.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
The Tucson is the Korean brand's second bestseller in U.S. and European markets. expand View Photos
The Tucson is the Korean brand's second bestseller in U.S. and European markets.

Hyundai has teased the Tucson N Line model and this one is very important for the company's SUV line-up in the US. With the introduction of the Tucson N Line, Hyundai plans to expand its N brand portfolio to seven models in various segments through the 2022 calendar year. Hyundai's plan includes three N models for the American market which are the Veloster N and Elantra N, as well as N Line models, including Sonata N Line, Elantra N Line and Tucson N Line. The N brand strategy offers a steady cadence of sensational new N performance models to satisfy enthusiasts of all kinds.

The company revealed the new-gen Tucson in September, and it has announced the N Line model.

Tucson N Line will offer aggressive and distinctive exterior design features and differentiating interior details. Yes, the company says that the N Line cabin will be distinctly different when compared to the normal compact SUV. It was in September this year that the company revealed the new-gen model and now with the announcement of the N Line, we are sure, it's set hearts pacing. The new Tucson gets a bold, radical design, following Hyundai's design language of 'sensual sportiness'. The Hyundai Tucson may not be a significant volume garner for Hyundai in India, but it is the Korean brand's second bestseller in U.S. and European markets.

Hyundai plans to expand its N brand portfolio to seven models in various segments through the 2022 calendar year

The standard engine under the hood of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be Hyundai's 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that's been tuned to make around 188 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox only. The range will also include a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged hybrid engine which will be coupled with an electric motor. It will be tuned to churn out around 228 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque in combination. Hyundai will also offer a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain with the same engine, details of which are yet to be revealed. We wait to see how Hyundai tweaks this engine for more power in the N Line version.



