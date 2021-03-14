India-Made Jeep Wrangler: What To Expect

The locally assembled Jeep Wrangler SUV was slated to go on sale in India tomorrow. However, the launch of the 2021 Wrangler has been postponed to March 17, 2021. The carmaker commenced local assembly of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler off-roader last month at its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra. At the same time, Jeep India also started accepting pre-bookings of the SUV across the country. Here's what we can expect from the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler will continue to be offered with the 2.0-litre petrol engine.

In January 2021, Fiat Chrysler announced an expansion of local product line-up for the Indian market, by investing more than $250 million. As a part of this move, the upcoming Wrangler will be the second model out of four localised products that the carmaker had previously confirmed. The 2021 Jeep Compass was the first product to roll out of the Ranjangaon plant. The other two products will be a three-row Jeep SUV and next-gen Grand Cherokee.

The new Jeep Wrangler will be sold in the country as a semi-knocked down (SKD) unit instead of a completely built unit (CBU), which was originally introduced in our market in 2019. The off-roader will be nearly identical to the CBU model but will attract lower taxation, which will be further passed on to customers. The CBU version of the Wrangler is currently priced at ₹ 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and expect the same to reduce by a considerable margin.

The made-in-India Jeep Wrangler will get the signature seven-slat grille with round LED headlamps, fender-mounted side indicators, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, LED tail lights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel and more. The off-roader is also expected to come with a removable roof and doors. On the inside, the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler will sport an updated cabin with a revised dashboard. It is expected to come equipped with an Uconnect 4C NAV 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, premium leather upholstery and more.

The locally assembled Jeep Wrangler is expected to be more affordable than the CBU unit.

The carmaker is yet to confirm the mechanical details of the locally-assembled Wrangler. The 2021 Wrangler is expected to be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine offering 262 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Once launched, the off-roader will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G 350d and the Land Rover Defender.

