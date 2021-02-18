Made-In-India Jeep Wrangler Launch Details Out

Last year, we came to know about Jeep India's plan to locally assemble the Wrangler and the made-in-India model is now all-set to hit the roads next month. Jeep India will launch the locally assembled Jeep Wrangler on March 15 and it will be sold in India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit instead of a completely built unit (CBU). The 2021 Jeep Wrangler will be assembled at the Ranjangaon facility and prices are expected to drop once it enters local production. Jeep India has also announced investing ₹ 180 crore in our market, a part of which will go toward local manufacturing of the Wrangler.

The Jeep Wrangler will be locally assembled at the Ranjangaon plant.

The Jeep Wrangler was launched at ₹ 63.94 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in 2020 and the first batch was sold out last year itself. The Jeep Wrangler comes with an updated cabin with a revised dashboard, while the centre stage is taken by an Uconnect 4C NAV 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control and more. The new Wrangler also comes with features like passive keyless entry, push-button start, and much more. The Wrangler comes with a 5-seater cabin layout with premium leather upholstery and a well-equipped dashboard, and gets soft-touch leather treatment with contrast white stitching.

The locally assembled Jeep Wrangler is expected to be more affordable than the CBU unit.

The SUV also gets diff locks that can be activated by an electronic switch on the central console and a button to disconnect the sway bars for extra articulation. Obviously, the Jeep Wrangler will have a four-wheel-drive (4WD) high and low mode along with a new 4WD auto mode that will work in tandem with sensors that measure traction slip. There is the 2.0-litre high power turbo petrol engine on offer which is mated to a brand new eight-speed automatic gearbox.

