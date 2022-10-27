Indian Hotel Company Installs 224 EV Chargers Across Its 90+ Properties In India

Popular hospitality brand, the Indian Hotel Company Ltd. (IHCL) has announced installing 224 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across all its properties in the country. IHCL, which currently has 92 hotels and resorts across India, says the initiative is part of ‘Paathya’ the company’s ESG+ framework to drive its sustainability and social impact measures. For this initiative, the company has collaborated with Tata Power, and the charging stations are present across various Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and amã Stays & Trails properties across the country.

Speaking about this initiative, Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, IHCL, stated, “At IHCL, sustainability is at the core of all that we do. The installation of the EV charging points is in line with our focus on Environmental Stewardship, which is one of the key pillars of Paathya. Today, we are seeing a major paradigm shift across the globe as an increasing number of people are gravitating towards alternative or less energy-intensive options of transport. At IHCL, we will continue our endeavour to embrace green sources of energy while making sustainability measures easily accessible for our customers.”

IHCL says this initiative will offer great ease of mind to guests who like to travel in their electric vehicles.

Indian Hotel Company says it has a long-term vision of driving responsible tourism. In order to achieve that goal, IHCL has announced several sustainability initiatives for the year 2030 under its Paathya programme. And this EV charging network is one of these commitments.