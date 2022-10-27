  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Hotel Company Installs 224 EV Chargers Across Its 90+ Properties In India

Indian Hotel Company Installs 224 EV Chargers Across Its 90+ Properties In India

IHCL, which currently has 92 hotels and resorts across India, says the initiative is part of ‘Paathya’ the company’s ESG+ framework to drive its sustainability and social impact measures.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
27-Oct-22 06:53 PM IST
Indian Hotel Company Installs 224 EV Chargers Across Its 90+ Properties In India banner
Highlights
  • IHCL currently has 92 hotels and resorts across India.
  • IHCL has partnered with Tata Power to help set up the charging network.
  • The EV chargers will be present at Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and amã Stays & Trails properties.

Popular hospitality brand, the Indian Hotel Company Ltd. (IHCL) has announced installing 224 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across all its properties in the country. IHCL, which currently has 92 hotels and resorts across India, says the initiative is part of ‘Paathya’ the company’s ESG+ framework to drive its sustainability and social impact measures. For this initiative, the company has collaborated with Tata Power, and the charging stations are present across various Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and amã Stays & Trails properties across the country.

Speaking about this initiative, Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, IHCL, stated, “At IHCL, sustainability is at the core of all that we do. The installation of the EV charging points is in line with our focus on Environmental Stewardship, which is one of the key pillars of Paathya. Today, we are seeing a major paradigm shift across the globe as an increasing number of people are gravitating towards alternative or less energy-intensive options of transport. At IHCL, we will continue our endeavour to embrace green sources of energy while making sustainability measures easily accessible for our customers.”

Also Read: IHG Hotels Partners With SunFuel Electric To Facilitate EV Charging At Its Properties

IHCL says this initiative will offer great ease of mind to guests who like to travel in their electric vehicles.

The hospitality company believes that a move like this will offer great ease of mind to guests who like to travel in their electric vehicles. IHCL says, these chargers allow them to experience reliability and worry-free facility while discovering varied destinations across the country, where its properties are located.

Also Read: Magenta To Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Fern Hotels & Resorts Properties

Indian Hotel Company says it has a long-term vision of driving responsible tourism. In order to achieve that goal, IHCL has announced several sustainability initiatives for the year 2030 under its Paathya programme. And this EV charging network is one of these commitments.

Related Articles
EV Charging Stations To Come Up At Major Railway Stations In Next 3 Years
EV Charging Stations To Come Up At Major Railway Stations In Next 3 Years
16 days ago
India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL Partner For EV Charging Network
India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL Partner For EV Charging Network
27 days ago
BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal
BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal
2 months ago
Non-Hydro Renewable Energy Capacity Addition Grew 61 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023: Report
Non-Hydro Renewable Energy Capacity Addition Grew 61 Per Cent In Q1 FY2023: Report
3 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?