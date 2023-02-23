  • Home
India’s First Women Only Supercars Club Conducts Drive Preluding Women’s Day

The club was founded by Ritika Jatin Ahuja who is the Chief Operating Officer and Marketing Head at Big Boy Toyz.
23-Feb-23
India’s first women’s supercar club, Queens Drive Club (QDC) hosted its 3rd Drive on February 19 preluding the occasion of International Women’s Day. The club was founded by Ritika Jatin Ahuja who is the Chief Operating Officer and Marketing Head at Big Boy Toyz. A statement said that the club was founded to help women with a common love for supercars, connect with each other. 

The members of the club met at the Big Boy Toys showroom in Gurgaon at 2:30 pm to commence the drive with a flag-off at 3:00 pm. They then spent the rest of the day driving around the city after which a party was hosted at the at the roof of Big Boy Toyz. The part included food, music, and fun activities for the women to relax. There were also foot and shoulder massages organized by Levo spa & salon along with tarot card reading sessions by Pious Sood.

Speaking about the event, Ritika Ahuja, COO of Big Boy Toyz and Founder of Queen’s Drive Club, said, “This year has been special and a start to an amazing team ahead. Queen’s Drive Club this year witnessed over 50 participants from across the country, joining us in our journey of making this club a huge success and a strong women-oriented platform. I am overwhelmed with the response we have received from women across the country, sending in love and their messages for the club members. Our first drive in February 2022 was an amazing experience and I always knew it was a great start to something big. Queen’s Drive Club is home to like-minded women, passionate and diligent towards their dreams and love for cars. We had an amazing team of women driving with us through the city, coming together to celebrate womanhood, enjoying the drive, and creating some wonderful memories.” 

