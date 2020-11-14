New Cars and Bikes in India
search

India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months

Sales of petrol rose by 4.3% from a year earlier to 2.65 million tonnes, and by 8.2% from 2.45 million tonnes from September.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
With public transportation gradually picking up, fuel demand is expected to improve further expand View Photos
With public transportation gradually picking up, fuel demand is expected to improve further

India's fuel consumption in October registered its first year-on-year increase since February, as slowing coronavirus cases and increased mobility accelerated an economic recovery, data showed on Thursday. Consumption of refined fuels, a proxy for oil demand, rose 2.5% in October from the prior year to 17.78 million tonnes and nearly 15% higher from the previous month, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed.

Also Read: India's Weak Fuel Demand Drags On As Virus Crisis Worsens

a3ovobt8

Sales of petrol rose by 4.3% from a year earlier to 2.65 million tonnes

"GST (Goods and Services Tax) collections, power demand, PMI etc all are indicating increased economic activity and COVID cases are also coming down to a point where demand is coming back to normalcy," said K Ravichandran, senior vice president at ICRA, a unit of Moody's Investors Service.

With public transportation gradually picking up, fuel demand is expected to improve further, he added.

Newsbeep

India's daily COVID-19 case count has steadily declined since September, although total cases remain north of 8.5 million- the second highest in the world. Activity in India's dominant services industry also expanded for the first time in eight months in October as demand surged.

Also Read:

mg7e17nc

Diesel accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 7.4% to 6.99 million tonnes on an annual basis, and climbed about 27% month-on-month. Sales of petrol rose by 4.3% from a year earlier to 2.65 million tonnes, and by 8.2% from 2.45 million tonnes from September.

0 Comments

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 3% to 2.42 million tonnes from a year earlier and 6.6% from the previous month, while naphtha sales rose 15% to 1.30 million tonnes and about 14% month-on-month. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose about 47% versus last year, and fuel oil increased by about 12.8% last month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
Hyundai Tucson N Line Teased
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
India's October Fuel Demand Marks First Year-On-Year Gain In 8 Months
Uber In Talks To Sell Its ATG Self-Driving Unit To Aurora
Uber In Talks To Sell Its ATG Self-Driving Unit To Aurora
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
Volkswagen Group To Spend To 73 Billion Euros Developing Future Technologies
"Maruti Needs To Talk To Partner Suzuki To Understand What NCAPs Are Striving To Do," Says Global NCAP President
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Spied Testing Again
Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month
Next-Generation Honda Civic Teased Ahead Of Global Debut This Month
GM Recalling Nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs For Fire Risks
GM Recalling Nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs For Fire Risks
Velodyne Aims To Price New Self-Driving Car Sensor Below $500
Velodyne Aims To Price New Self-Driving Car Sensor Below $500
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 
Ford E-Transit Goes Launched In The US At Under $45,000 
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown: Report
Hyundai Motor India Invested Rs. 3500 Crore In Tamil Nadu In FY2020 Despite Slowdown: Report
Vettel Wants Un-Lapping Software For A Safer F1
Vettel Wants Un-Lapping Software For A Safer F1
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Waymo Trolls Tesla By Claiming Its Tech Is Superior
Waymo Trolls Tesla By Claiming Its Tech Is Superior
BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launch Date Out

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition First Drive Review
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Tata Motors Takes A Dig At Maruti Suzuki S-Presso's Global NCAP Safety Rating
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities