New Cars and Bikes in India
search

India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June

Demand in August was the weakest since April, hurt by a throttling of economic activity and transport due to restrictions.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Consumption of refined fuels rose 7.2% in September from the prior month to 15.47 million tonnes expand View Photos
Consumption of refined fuels rose 7.2% in September from the prior month to 15.47 million tonnes

India's fuel demand in September rose for the first time since June as easing coronavirus restrictions supported economic activity and travel, but consumption remained weaker than a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Consumption of refined fuels, a proxy for oil demand, rose 7.2% in September from the prior month to 15.47 million tonnes, the first monthly increase since June when demand rose to 16.09 million tonnes.

Also Read: India's Petrol Sales Jump To Pre-Covid Levels In September, Diesel Improves

3skbple8

Demand in August was the weakest since April, hurt by a throttling of economic activity and transport due to restrictions.

However, demand fell 4.4% from the same period a year earlier, posting its seventh consecutive year-on-year slide, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed. India's daily number of coronavirus infections has slowed since hitting a single-day high of 97,894 new cases on Sept. 17, a sign that infections were peaking for now.

The country's factory activity also expanded at its fastest pace in more than eight years in September, even as layoffs continued. Demand in August was the weakest since April, hurt by a throttling of economic activity and transport due to restrictions.

o8u5uh0k

India's fuel demand in September rose for the first time since June

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 13.2% to 5.49 million tonnes last month from 4.85 million tonnes in August. However, on an annual basis, demand for diesel declined about 6%. Sales of petrol, rose by 3.3% from a year earlier to 2.45 million tonnes, and by 2.9% from 2.38 million tonnes in August.

Also Read: India's September Petrol Sales Up 2% Y-O-Y, Diesel Down By 7.3%: Report

0 Comments

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 4.8% to 2.27 million tonnes from a year earlier, while naphtha sales rose 2.9% to 1.14 million tonnes and by 5.7% from August. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose 38.3% from last year, and fuel oil decreased by 7.4% and by about 4.1% month-on-month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer

Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June

India's September Fuel Demand Posts First Monthly Gain Since June
Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India

Near-Production Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Have Valve Clearance Intervals Of 60,000 km
Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022

Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced
Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program

Hero MotoCorp Introduces 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program
Supercharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings

Supercharged Honda Africa Twin Revealed In Patent Filings
Mercedes-Benz EQS To Debut In 2021; Will Be Followed By Five New Models Based On The Same Architecture

Mercedes-Benz EQS To Debut In 2021; Will Be Followed By Five New Models Based On The Same Architecture
Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs

Porsche Developing Predictive Charging Technology For EVs
2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2

2020 Andalucia Rally: Hero MotoSports' Buhler & Santosh Gain Positions At The End Of Stage 2
Rumours Suggest A New Suzuki Hayabusa For 2021

Rumours Suggest A New Suzuki Hayabusa For 2021
Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer

Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer
Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery

Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended

Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities