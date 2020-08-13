Jason Momoa Directs Harley-Davidson's 'United We Will Ride' Video

Harley-Davidson has announced a new campaign titled United We Will Ride, and has teamed up with actor and Harley-Davidson enthusiast Jason Momoa. The Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor has produced and directed a new video series that follows six Harley-Davidson riders as they make their way through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic using the power of riding to engage with their families, their communities and themselves. The lead video will be followed by six additional features, all showcasing a common theme - the experience of freedom from riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Creates Chief Digital Officer Role

"Motorcycles have brought me places that have changed my life and around people that have molded who I am." said Jason Momoa. "With my latest production for Harley-Davidson, I'm seeking to broadcast the beauty of riding and the spirit of the motorcycling community during this unprecedented time to encourage riders and aspiring riders to ride. Let's Ride!"

Also Read: Harley-Davidson To Streamline New Model Strategy

"More than building machines, Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "That is our mission. And with this brand campaign, Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa are showcasing how this pursuit is strengthened through tough times. H-D riders and their experiences serve as inspiration for the power of two wheels from vintage custom motorcycles, to the electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Reports $92 Million Loss As Bikes Sales Skid

Harley-Davidson has also announced the Let's Ride Challenge launched as part of the United We Will Ride campaign. A custom Harley-Davidson Low Rider S will be the grand prize, and participants are also eligible to win other prizes. The United We Will Ride campaign focuses on riding and observing health recommendations, rather than gathering in groups. In fact, Harley-Davidson has stayed away from the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, in the face of concerns over the ongoing pandemic. More than 2,50,000 enthusiasts are expected to attend the 10-day festival, ignoring social distancing norms and with disregard to health concerns.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.