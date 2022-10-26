Jawa 42 Tawang Edition To Be Launched On November 6, Limited To Only 100 Units For Arunachal Pradesh

Classic Legends will be launching the new Jawa 42 Tawang Special Edition soon. Classic Legends co-founder Anupam Thareja shared a video on Twitter announcing the new special edition Jawa made especially for the Tawang festival. The new Jawa 42 Tawang Edition will be limited to just 100 units and will be only for customers of Arunachal Pradesh. The new special edition is inspired by the mythical Lungta or wind horse.

I’m excited to share this Special Edition Jawa for the #Tawangfestival, inspired by the mythical Lungta or wind horse. Only 100 of these will ever go into production, especially for the bikers of #Arunachal.

Look forward to ride with you soon! @PemaKhanduBJP @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/0EG8P6StCC — AT (@reach_anupam) October 22, 2022

Anupam tweeted, "I'm excited to share this Special Edition Jawa for the #Tawangfestival, inspired by the mythical Lungta or wind horse. Only 100 of these will ever go into production, especially for the bikers of #Arunachal. Look forward to ride with you soon!" He went on to tag Arunchal's Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group in the tweet.

The Jawa 42 Tawang Edition gets a special motif and unique bronze medallion with each of the 100 motorcycles

The teaser video showcases a matte black-finished Jawa 42 with the wind horse motif on the fender. There's also a special inscription on the fenders and side panels as well as the fuel tank. Each of the 100 special edition motorcycles will feature a unique bronze commemorative medallion.

Apart from the visual changes, the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is likely to carry the same mechanicals. Power comes from the 294 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 27 bhp at around 6,800 rpm and 26.84 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It's mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The 42 benefits from alloy wheels along with bar-end mirrors, a flyscreen and a headlight grille. The Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is likely to command a premium over the standard version that retails at Rs. 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom).