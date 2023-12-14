Jawa, Yezdi Motorcycles Offer Year-end Discounts And Exchange Offers

Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles have recently introduced exclusive year-end discounts for their two-wheelers in India, valid until December 31, 2023. These offers encompass various benefits, such as extended warranties, EMI schemes, exchange bonuses, and discounts on riding gear and accessories.

These offers are valid until December 31, 2023.

For those considering the single-tone Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster models, exchanging their old motorcycle will get the additional benefit of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000. Furthermore, a 50 per cent discount is also offered on selected riding gear and accessories.

Also Read: Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala

Customers buying Jawa or Yezdi bikes in December will also enjoy an extended warranty of four years or 50,000 km at no additional cost, surpassing the standard two-year or 24,000 km coverage. Facilitating ownership, the brands present EMI schemes starting at Rs. 1,888 through IDFC Bank, which will be offered across all Jawa and Yezdi models.

Buyers in December will also get an extended warranty.

The Jawa motorcycle lineup includes the Jawa 300, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber, and Jawa Perak, while the Yezdi lineup features the Yezdi Roaster, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Adventure. Interested customers can explore these offers at their nearest Jawa Yezdi dealership before the scheme concludes on December 31.