Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation

We expect the Jeep Compass to be introduced in a new colour option as well as the teasers suggest, there will be a darker shade of green

The facelift of the Jeep Compass SUV is all set to hit the Indian market on January 7, 2020 and there is a lot expected from the carmaker this time around. Jeep first launched its most affordable SUV in the country in 2017 and 4 years later it is up for a major update. But let's go step-by-step and tell you what is likely to change.

Design

Visually, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be more aggressive than the outgoing model. It will get a bigger chrome finished seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille accompanied by sleek-looking new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, tweaked faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, new 5-spoke alloy wheels, new taillamps, and more

979oqql8

We expect the car to come with new LED headlamps and LED DRLs  

Newsbeep

Interior

On the inside, the new Compass will be equipped with updated interiors, slightly revised dashboard design and all-leather upholstery. Moreover, the dual-tone pattern will be replaced by an all-black colour scheme. Another addition will be a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5 software supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice control support. The SUV will also get a new 3-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, auto AC, a 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument console and much more.

m5fb5f4g

The cabin has been spruced up and as you can see in this spy shot, the infotainment sytem display is bigger than before 

Engine

The mechanical front of the SUV is likely to remain unchanged, unlike the international market. It will continue to be offered with the same set of powertrains as seen on the current model. Both the BS6 compliant powertrains will be 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

curpn8kg

A new set of 5 spoke alloy wheels make their way on the Compass 

Expected Price

Given the competition in the segment, we can expect Jeep India to go The Jeep Compass facelift is likely to start at ₹ 15 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 21 lakh depending on the variants. While it is likely that the  company will offer introductory pricing to make it a great buying proposition, we can't wait to see the strategy that the company will adopt for this.

We expect the Jeep Compass to be introduced in a new colour option as well as the teasers suggest, there will be a darker shade of green, which looks more like military green, which will be now available. Given that the compact SUV segment has seen a big transformation in recent years, the facelift of the Jeep Compass, will certainly up the style quotient for the SUV and of course make it a strong competitor in the compact SUV space

