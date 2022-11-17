Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specification Images

The new-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV will be launched in India today, and we’ll be bringing you all the live updates from the event here. The Grand Cherokee is Jeep’s flagship SUV for India, and the fifth-generation model made it global debut in September 2021, and now the company is bringing it to our shores. The SUV has been dubbed as the most technologically advanced, 4x4-capable, and luxurious Grand Cherokee yet. And it will be locally assembled in India.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is built on an all-new architecture that is purpose-built, flexible architecture engineered for both three- and two-rows, as well as electrified 4xe capability. The new unibody construction and chassis facilitate electrification, while three available Jeep 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instil the entire Grand Cherokee lineup with off-road capability.

Powering the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be a single 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power output is yet to be revealed by the American carmaker. However, what we do know is that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will feature the Selec-Terrain system offering five modes- Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand.