The Grand Cherokee is Jeep’s flagship SUV for India, and the fifth-generation model, and it will be locally assembled in India.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
17-Nov-22 10:37 AM IST
Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specification Images banner

The new-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV will be launched in India today, and we’ll be bringing you all the live updates from the event here. The Grand Cherokee is Jeep’s flagship SUV for India, and the fifth-generation model made it global debut in September 2021, and now the company is bringing it to our shores. The SUV has been dubbed as the most technologically advanced, 4x4-capable, and luxurious Grand Cherokee yet. And it will be locally assembled in India.

Also Read: Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch: Expected Price, Design, Interior, Features, Engine

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is built on an all-new architecture that is purpose-built, flexible architecture engineered for both three- and two-rows, as well as electrified 4xe capability. The new unibody construction and chassis facilitate electrification, while three available Jeep 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instil the entire Grand Cherokee lineup with off-road capability.

Powering the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be a single 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power output is yet to be revealed by the American carmaker. However, what we do know is that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will feature the Selec-Terrain system offering five modes- Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand.

7:22 AM
Nov 17, 2022

The Jeep Grand Cherokee goes on sale in India priced at Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The SUV will be offered in only one variant (Limited) and delivers will begin from end of this month.

Roland Bouchara, CEO and MD Stellantis, and Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep brand, Stellantis India with the new Grand Cherokee.

7:17 AM
Nov 17, 2022

The Grand Cherokee is also a connected car now, and comes with Alexa voice assistant and 33 connectivity features.

7:15 AM
Nov 17, 2022

Jeep says that the Grand Cherokee comes with 100+ active and passive safety features, including ADAS.

 

7:10 AM
Nov 17, 2022

The new Grand Cherokee comes with 20 inch wheels, updated switches, wireless charging part of the package, 8way adjustable front seat, 4 screens. Heads up display, and 4x4 system. 

7:04 AM
Nov 17, 2022

Nipun Mahajan, head of jeep brand, Stellantis India. Says the first GC was launched 30 years ago. Since then the SUV has come a long way. Mahajan also talks about the Grand Cherokee's contention for the World Luxury Car Of The Year Award.

6:59 AM
Nov 17, 2022

In fact, here the passenger also gets a screen now to toggle between music.

 

6:58 AM
Nov 17, 2022

The Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with what the company call cabin of the future. 

6:56 AM
Nov 17, 2022

Mark Allen, Head Of Design, Jeep saying heritage plays a big role and the new gen has to have the key elements to make it iconic.

 

6:49 AM
Nov 17, 2022

The Grand Cherokee comes with 30 years of legacy, and Bouchara  says that the 5th Gen model takes the nameplate to a new level.

 

6:45 AM
Nov 17, 2022

Bouchara says that people here are moving to lifestyle products in India. The company is hopeful that Jeep will attract the right people to the Group. 

6:43 AM
Nov 17, 2022

Roland Bouchara, CEO and MD Stellantis India takes the stage. Says, with the local assembly of the Grand Cherokee, Jeep India now produces 4 models in India, including the Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler. 

 

6:41 AM
Nov 17, 2022

Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing and PR takes the stage to kick-off today's proceedings. 

 

6:35 AM
Nov 17, 2022

The stage is set for the big launch.

 

Remember, the Grand Cherokee was one of the first SUVs to be launched by Jeep India when the company entered our shores in 2016. 

6:14 AM
Nov 17, 2022

Here's the new Grand Cherokee under the wraps, waiting to be uncovered. The model coming to India is the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee, and it will be the company's flagship model in the country.

Jeep India will locally assemble the SUV so we can expect competitive pricing. 

5:21 AM
Nov 17, 2022

The new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV is all set to go on sale in India today. 

 

New Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch Date Revealed banner

Stay tuned for all the updates. 

