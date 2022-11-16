Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch: Expected Price, Design, Interior, Features, Engine

Jeep India is all set to launch the new Jeep Grand Cherokee tomorrow in our market. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is now in its fifth generation and was showcased globally in September 2021, dubbing it the most technologically advanced, 4x4-capable, and luxurious Grand Cherokee yet. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will bring in an all-new architecture, all-new exterior design, and an all-new interior along with first-in-class technologies to the global full-size SUV segment. However, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be priced aggressively since it will be locally assembled, as it rivals the Audi Q7, Land Rover Discovery, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90 in India. We expect it to be priced around Rs. 85 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Design

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is built on an all-new platform and boasts an evolutionary design following in line with its larger siblings. The boxy and upright proportions remain with the styling up front and at the rear in-line with models such as the more premium Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that are also on sale in global markets.

Interior & Features

The cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee will be finished in Capri Leather Upholstery and it will be equipped with features like an active noise control system and connected vehicle tech bundled with remote functions. It will also feature a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, a dedicated 10.25-inch co-driver touchscreen and a heads-up display among others. Three point seatbelts for all passengers will also be standard.

Chassis

As already mentioned, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is underpinned by a purpose-built, flexible architecture engineered for both three- and two-rows, as well as electrified 4xe capability. The new unibody construction and chassis facilitate electrification, while three available Jeep 4x4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instil the entire Grand Cherokee lineup with off-road capability.

Dimensions

The flexibility of the new architecture allows for two different wheelbases and lengths. While the two-row Grand Cherokee and three-row Grand Cherokee L share the same overall width of 2,148 mm, the two-row Grand Cherokee has a 2,964 mm wheelbase compared with the Grand Cherokee L's 3,091 mm wheelbase, 127 mm shorter. In overall length, the two-row is 4,914 mm compared to the Grand Cherokee L's 5,204 mm, a 289 mm reduction.

Engine

Powering the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will be a single 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power output is yet to be revealed by the American carmaker. However, what we do know is that the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will feature the Selec-Terrain system offering five modes- Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow, Mud/Sand.