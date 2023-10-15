Login

Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners

From October 16-31, 2023, Jeep India presents the 'Care Festival,' offering a 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, 15 per cent off car care products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on specific merchandise.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

15-Oct-23 12:48 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jeep Care Festival offers a 40-point vehicle health package and critical services.
  • Customers avail 15 per cent off on Car Care Products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and 20 per cent off on merchandise.
  • Fiat Service Promotion Camp provides basic service packages at Rs 3,750 and Rs 4,099.

Jeep India is set to mark the festive season with its 'Care Festival,' from October 16th to 31st, 2023, Jeep enthusiasts can indulge in exclusive offers across authorized Jeep dealerships throughout India.

 

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Crosses 50 Lakh Units Global Sales Milestone
 

The service program presents a range of enticing benefits. Jeep owners can enjoy a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package, ensuring their vehicle is in top condition. Moreover, critical services such as alignment, balancing, and all-tyre rotation come free of charge, enhancing vehicle safety and performance.

 

In addition to these services, customers can avail discounts during the Jeep Care Festival. This includes a 15 per cent discount on Car Care Products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on select merchandise. Furthermore, the brand is also offering a discount of up to 10 per cent on labour charges.  

 

Also Read: Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program

 

Additionally, Fiat Service Promotion Camp offers a basic service package at competitive prices, with petrol and diesel options priced at Rs 3,750 and Rs 4,099, respectively, providing cost-effective solutions for vehicle maintenance. 

# Jeep India# Jeep India Service# Jeep Service# Jeep India Dealerships# Cars# SUVs

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Popular Jeep Models

Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass

₹ 21.73 - 32.07 Lakh

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

₹ 59.05 - 63.05 Lakh

Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian

₹ 27.75 - 38.61 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2453 second ago

From October 16-31, 2023, Jeep India presents the 'Care Festival,' offering a 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, 15 per cent off car care products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on specific merchandise.

Ashok Leyland Secures Order of 1,666 BSVI Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
Ashok Leyland Secures Order of 1,666 BSVI Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1762 second ago

At present, Ashok Leyland currently operates a fleet of 18,000 buses in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Audi has also included the provision of specially-designed towing platforms.

Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Spaniard looked unstoppable as he battled up the grid from sixth to claim the lead in the title hunt from Bagnaia for the first time in his career

Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.

Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
Ola Electric Commences Deliveries Of The S1 Pro Gen 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Launched in August 2023, the electric scooter is currently priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidy)

Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.

CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Gears Up For Inaugural Season With 85 International Riders
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The league has four racing categories: 450 cc international riders, 250 cc international riders, 250 cc India-Asia mix, and the 85 cc junior class.

BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent

BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 day ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.

Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Audi has also included the provision of specially-designed towing platforms.

JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.

Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Jaguar F-Type production ends with the 1960s-inspired ZP Edition.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.

BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved