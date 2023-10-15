Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
15-Oct-23 12:48 PM IST
Highlights
- Jeep Care Festival offers a 40-point vehicle health package and critical services.
- Customers avail 15 per cent off on Car Care Products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and 20 per cent off on merchandise.
- Fiat Service Promotion Camp provides basic service packages at Rs 3,750 and Rs 4,099.
Jeep India is set to mark the festive season with its 'Care Festival,' from October 16th to 31st, 2023, Jeep enthusiasts can indulge in exclusive offers across authorized Jeep dealerships throughout India.
Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Crosses 50 Lakh Units Global Sales Milestone
The service program presents a range of enticing benefits. Jeep owners can enjoy a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package, ensuring their vehicle is in top condition. Moreover, critical services such as alignment, balancing, and all-tyre rotation come free of charge, enhancing vehicle safety and performance.
In addition to these services, customers can avail discounts during the Jeep Care Festival. This includes a 15 per cent discount on Car Care Products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on select merchandise. Furthermore, the brand is also offering a discount of up to 10 per cent on labour charges.
Also Read: Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
Additionally, Fiat Service Promotion Camp offers a basic service package at competitive prices, with petrol and diesel options priced at Rs 3,750 and Rs 4,099, respectively, providing cost-effective solutions for vehicle maintenance.
