Jeep Teases Five New Easter Safari Concepts Ahead Of April Debut

The 2023 Easter Jeep Safari looks set to be as big an event as last year Jeep teasing five new concept vehicles ahead of their debut next month. The five new teasers takes the total number of vehicles debuting to seven with the carmaker having already teased two Wrangler-based concepts previously.

Aside from sharing teaser sketches Jeep has confirmed that all five models feature electrification likely hinting that all the concepts will feature all-electric or its plug-in-hybrid 4xe powertrains.

Jeep to reveal a Grand Cherokee 4Xe-based concept at the 2023 Easter Safari.

The sketches of the concepts reveal that three of the five concepts are based around the Wrangler or Gladiator given that both models share similar styling. The first of the concept sketches show a toppish view of the bonnet, front fender and grille with the worlds Rubicon spelled out along the edge of the bonnet. The lettering is highlighted in blue with blue detailing also visible on the bonnet bulge – all hallmarks of a 4xe model. The second Wrangler-based concept teaser showcases the entire front of the SUV. The model though only seems to feature minor upgrades going by the sketch with the most notable being the addition of a winch. The concept will be a Mopar accessorised variant of the Wrangler with the sketch featuring the Jeep Performance Parts logo.

Jeep to unveil a third Magneto concept.

Rounding out the list of Wrangler-based concepts will be a new Magneto concept. Having showcased the Magneto 2.0 last year the company is set to reveal the Magneto 3.0 this year. As a refresher, the Magneto concepts have been all-electric derivatives of the Wrangler with the 2.0 getting notable updates over the original. Expect the 3.0 to feature more powertrain updates over the 2.0 along with other cosmetic and mechanical enhancements.

Retro-styled concept likely previews a resto-mod using Jeep Performance Parts.

Jeep has also teased a concept based around the current Grand Cherokee while the last teaser showcases a retro-styled model inspired by Jeeps from the 1960s and 1970s. The retro-styled concept is likely to be resto-mod - restored but modified with modern/upgraded parts - based on the SUVs from the time period with more details to surface at the time of unveiling.

Jeep will be hosting its annual Easter Safari between April 1 and April 9 in Utah, USA.