Kia Becomes First Car Manufacturer In India To Sell Over 1 Lakh Connected Cars

The GTX Plus DCT 1.4 Turbo model of the Kia Seltos is the highest-selling connected Kia car in India

Kia Motors India becomes the first car manufacturer to sell over one lakh connected cars in India. In fact, the company says that one of every two Kia cars sold in India is a connected car. Kia cars fitted with UVO technology account for more than 55 per cent contribution to the total sales of the company in India. The best-selling connected car variant is the Kia Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4 Turbo model, which contributed to almost 15 per cent of Kia's total connected car sales.

Commenting on the technology superiority, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, "For today's internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility. Our advanced UVO connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience. Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in car connectivity."

(The Kia Sonet offers connected car features as well and is currently the best-selling subcompact SUV in the segment)

With every connected car purchase, Kia offers free 3-year subscription of UVO Connect, which gives customers access to 57 connected features such as remote engine start/stop, stolen vehicle immobilisation, auto collision notification and remote smart pure air on, live car tracking, geo-fencing among others.

In November 2020, the Kia Sonet became India's best-selling compact SUV with over 11,417 units sold. The Sonet has offered a definite push to Kia's growing sales in India. With a plethora of variants and engine options to choose from and being the most feature-loaded car in its segment, the Sonet has been a runaway success for Kia in India.

