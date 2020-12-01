New Cars and Bikes in India
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent

The Kia Sonet has aided Kia Motors India catapult its sales by 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 21,022 units being sold in the month of November.

Shubham Parashar
Kia Motors India sold 11,417 untis of the Sonet last month. expand View Photos
Kia Motors India sold 11,417 untis of the Sonet last month.

Highlights

  • Kia Motors India sold 11,417 untis of the Sonet last month.
  • Kia Sonet slipped to second spot in our subcompact SUV shootout.
  • Kia Motors has registered a growth of 50 per cent in India in November.

Kia Motors India has upped the ante with every new product it has launched in India since its arrival. Its latest model- the Sonet subcompact SUV has also been a blockbuster hit in India just like its bigger sibling- the Seltos. The new model is dominating the subcompact SUV segment in the market with the Korean carmaker selling 11,417 units which is almost half of its total volume. The Sonet has aided Kia Motors India catapult its sales by 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 21,022 units being sold in the month of November. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the undisputed king of the subcompact SUV segment and even was the bestseller in October this year while the Hyundai Venue too had claimed the top-spot earlier this year. However, with Kia Motors ramping up production to meet the growing demand, the quest for the top position gets even more intense.

Also Read: Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

okairdqo

The Kia Sonet slipped to second position only by a small margin in our subcompact SUV shootout.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kia Motors India said, "I am delighted to witness the wide acceptance we have received in India for our vehicles. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, we were quite hopeful about the festive month and the results are overwhelming. Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety. While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the market due to the pandemic, the overall consumer sentiment has significantly improved and we are all prepared to offer a safe and hassle free ownership experience to our customers. We are expecting the market sentiment to improve more in coming months and we are confident that we will be able to continue this positive momentum in future as well."

Also Read: JK Tyre Partners With Kia Motors India As The Official Supplier For The Seltos

s5li8d98

Kia Motors India has become one of the top five carmakers in India.

The Kia Sonet had also given a tough fight to our subcompact SUV shootout winner and its sister brand- the Hyundai Venue. The Sonet slipped to second position only by a small margin and excelled in many departments, for instance the heavily loaded cabin superseded other models in the technology and features department with the 10.25-inch screen and connected car tech being the party trick.

