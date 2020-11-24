JK Tyre Partners With Kia Motors India As The Official Supplier For The Seltos

JK Tyre and Industries has announced entering a partnership with Kia Motors India as the official tyre supplier for the carmaker's Seltos compact SUV. Under the new partnership, the company will be supplying its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres for the Kia Seltos. The company says that UX Royale tyres come with a 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, along with waffle groove and aero wing design. JK Tyre claims that these enable the tyres to offer superior performance, less noise, comfort, and handling.

Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, "We are extremely excited about this partnership with Kia Motors India for their much-acclaimed car Seltos. Through this collaboration, we endeavour to provide the highest quality tyres with innovative features to complement the drive experience for the customer. We are keenly optimistic that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Kia Motors."

The GT Line trim of the Kia Seltos comes with a set of 17-inch crystal-cut alloys and red front brake calipers

The Kia Seltos is right now one of the top-selling models in the compact SUV space with average sales of 9,000 units per month. The SUV comes with a host of premium features like LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and 17-inch crystal-cut alloys and red front brake calipers (GT-Line trim). The SUV also packs in a premium interior with Kia's UVO Connect, connected car technology that comes with features like vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, remote access and a lot more. The Seltos comes with a pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and both manual and automatic transmission choices.

