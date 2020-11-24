New Cars and Bikes in India
search

JK Tyre Partners With Kia Motors India As The Official Supplier For The Seltos

Under the new partnership, JK Tyre will be supplying its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres for the Kia Seltos, which are claimed to offer superior performance, low noise, comfort, and handling.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
JK Tyre will be supplying its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres for the Kia Seltos compact SUV expand View Photos
JK Tyre will be supplying its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres for the Kia Seltos compact SUV

Highlights

  • JK Tyre will offer its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres for the Seltos
  • The Kia Seltos GT-Line trim gets 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels
  • The new tyres are claimed to offer superior performance and less noise

JK Tyre and Industries has announced entering a partnership with Kia Motors India as the official tyre supplier for the carmaker's Seltos compact SUV. Under the new partnership, the company will be supplying its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres for the Kia Seltos. The company says that UX Royale tyres come with a 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, along with waffle groove and aero wing design. JK Tyre claims that these enable the tyres to offer superior performance, less noise, comfort, and handling.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India

Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, "We are extremely excited about this partnership with Kia Motors India for their much-acclaimed car Seltos. Through this collaboration, we endeavour to provide the highest quality tyres with innovative features to complement the drive experience for the customer. We are keenly optimistic that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Kia Motors."

Also Read: Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump

nmfrvapo

The GT Line trim of the Kia Seltos comes with a set of 17-inch crystal-cut alloys and red front brake calipers

Newsbeep

Also Read: Kia Seltos Gets 3 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

0 Comments

The Kia Seltos is right now one of the top-selling models in the compact SUV space with average sales of 9,000 units per month. The SUV comes with a host of premium features like LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and 17-inch crystal-cut alloys and red front brake calipers (GT-Line trim). The SUV also packs in a premium interior with Kia's UVO Connect, connected car technology that comes with features like vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, remote access and a lot more. The Seltos comes with a pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and both manual and automatic transmission choices.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Triumph Trident 660 Pre-Bookings Begin In India; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2021
Triumph Trident 660 Pre-Bookings Begin In India; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2021
JK Tyre Partners With Kia Motors India As The Official Supplier For The Seltos
JK Tyre Partners With Kia Motors India As The Official Supplier For The Seltos
Europe Climate Group Calls For End To Subsidies For Plug-In Hybrid Cars
Europe Climate Group Calls For End To Subsidies For Plug-In Hybrid Cars
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Jaguar Land Rover Files Complaint With US International Trade Commission Against Volkswagen Group
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Revealed In Patent Images
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
Daimler Aims To Double Sales Of Mercedes-Benz's Maybach Vehicles
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,5309% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
16.5 - 21 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Hyundai i20 Bookings, KTM 250 Adventure Launch, Kia Seltos Recall
03:28
Hyundai i20 Bookings, KTM 250 Adventure Launch, Kia Seltos Recall
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 07:34 PM IST
S-Presso, Grand i10 Nios And Seltos Global NCAP Tests, Xtreme 200S BS6
05:00
S-Presso, Grand i10 Nios And Seltos Global NCAP Tests, Xtreme 200S BS6
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Nov-20 06:38 PM IST
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
20:53
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Jul-20 04:16 PM IST
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
14:14
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 11:45 PM IST
2020 Kia Seltos Launched, Piaggio Vespa Notte, Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX
03:31
2020 Kia Seltos Launched, Piaggio Vespa Notte, Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Jun-20 06:49 PM IST
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
04:07
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-May-20 04:28 PM IST
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, Honda Scooter Sales, Kia Seltos Exports
03:19
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, Honda Scooter Sales, Kia Seltos Exports
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Jan-20 10:49 PM IST
Kia Seltos Price, Hyundai Aura Bookings, 2020 Honda Activa
02:16
Kia Seltos Price, Hyundai Aura Bookings, 2020 Honda Activa
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Jan-20 05:55 PM IST
Kia Seltos Crash Tested, Royal Enfield Trademark, Suzuki Ignis Facelift
02:56
Kia Seltos Crash Tested, Royal Enfield Trademark, Suzuki Ignis Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Dec-19 05:46 PM IST
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
15:08
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Sep-19 05:35 PM IST
Kia Seltos Door
Kia Seltos Door
Seltos Backview
Seltos Backview
Seltos Sideview
Seltos Sideview
Seltos Side View
Seltos Side View
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos Track Rear View
Kia Seltos Track Rear View
Kia Seltos Track View
Kia Seltos Track View
Kia Seltos Top View
Kia Seltos Top View
Kia Seltos Front View
Kia Seltos Front View
Kia Seltos Seating
Kia Seltos Seating
Kia Seltos Dashboard
Kia Seltos Dashboard
Kia Seltos Airbag
Kia Seltos Airbag
Kia Seltos Smart Air Purifier
Kia Seltos Smart Air Purifier
Kia Seltos Bose Premium Sound System With 8 Speakers
Kia Seltos Bose Premium Sound System With 8 Speakers
Kia Seltos 2603cm 1025 Touchscreen 1778cm 70 Cluster
Kia Seltos 2603cm 1025 Touchscreen 1778cm 70 Cluster
Kia Seltos 360 View Camera
Kia Seltos 360 View Camera
Kia Seltos Smart 2032cm 80 Head Up Display
Kia Seltos Smart 2032cm 80 Head Up Display
Kia Seltos Ventilated Power Seats
Kia Seltos Ventilated Power Seats
Kia Seltos Weekend Trips
Kia Seltos Weekend Trips
Kia Seltos Holiday
Kia Seltos Holiday
Kia Seltos Plan For The Unplanned
Kia Seltos Plan For The Unplanned
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Tata Motors Takes Another Dig At Maruti Suzuki; Mocks WagonR's Global NCAP Rating
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
F1: Lewis Hamilton Set To Be Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
IIT Delhi Converts 1948 Volkswagen Beetle In To An Electric Vehicle
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities