Kia Motors India Issues A Recall For Seltos Diesel Over Faulty Fuel Pump

Kia Motors India is calling this a service campaign and has notified its dealer partners to inspect the fuel pump of diesel Seltos SUVs that were manufactured between October 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, and if the damaged the part needs to be replaced.

The affected Kia Seltos units are said to be manufactured between October 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 expand View Photos
The affected Kia Seltos units are said to be manufactured between October 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020

Highlights

  • Kia dealers have been asked to check the models for damaged fuel pumps
  • The affected diesel Seltos will have excessive vibrations & poor pick-up
  • The Kia Seltos gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine offering 113 bhp and 250 Nm

Kia Motors India has issued a recall for the diesel models of the Seltos compact SUV to fix potential damage to the fuel pump. While the company is doing this a service campaign, it has notified its dealer partners to inspect the fuel pump of the diesel Seltos that come for servicing and if its damaged, the part needs to be replaced. When reached out to Kia Motors India, the company said, "The recent communication, involves inspection of fuel pump and in-case of any observation dealer is required to carry out repair/replacement as the case may be." It's certainly encouraging to see manufacturers take such proactive initiatives.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India

Furthermore, according to a leaked service bulletin that's circulating the internet, the affected Kia Seltos units were manufactured between October 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020. The damaged fuel pump could cause problems like excessive vibrations, poor pick-up, or in some cases, the vehicle might face a starting problem. So, Seltos owners facing similar issue should reach out to their nearest service centre and get the vehicle examined. As of now, the company is not sending out any communication to vehicle owners, but the faulty part will be replaced by the service centres free of cost.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Gets 3 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

mcqrple4

According to a leaked service bulletin, the damaged fuel pump could cause problems like excessive vibrations, poor pick-up, or starting problem

Newsbeep

The Kia Seltos diesel is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that is tuned to produce 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an option 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. It worth mentioning that the same engine is used in the Hyundai Verna, and the Kia Sonet, however, considering both these models were launch after March 2020, they are not likely to be affected by this problem.

nmfrvapo

The Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that is tuned to produce 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque 

As for the Seltos, the SUV is currently offered with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well, and the SUV is priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh. The diesel variants, in particular, are priced from ₹ 10.34 lakh to ₹ 17.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Leaked Photo Credit: TeamBHP

