Kia Carens Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead of Debut

The Kia Carens MPV was spied on test for the first time in South Korea.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The car spotted on the test was heavily disguised.
  • Expect a similar design language as the outgoing model, with some tweaks to the exterior.
  • Likely to retain its existing powertrain options.

The Kia Carens facelift has been spotted undergoing testing for the first time in South Korea. The MPV was launched in India in February 2022, and the facelift is likely to debut sometime in 2025. The spied model appears to be a base or mid-spec model, as it lacks a sunroof. 

 

Despite heavy camouflage, the spy photos reveal that the Kia Carens facelift will feature redesigned front and rear ends. While the headlight design remains unclear, the new taillights incorporate the C-shaped LED pattern found on the updated Seltos and the recently refreshed Sonet. Additional expected changes include new front and rear bumpers, updated alloy wheels, and more to make the car look fresh. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV6 Facelift Unveiled; Gets A Larger 84 kWh Battery Pack

 

Kia Carens facelift spotted 1

The fascia of the car remains completely disguised although expect a redesigned bumper with tweaked headlights. 

 

Interior details have yet to be disclosed, but the facelift is likely to maintain the current Carens' feature-rich cabin with added tech and features. The interior layout is expected to remain similar to the existing model, offering both six- and seven-seat configurations. 

 

Under the hood, the Carens facelift is expected to retain its current powertrain options including the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. While the 1.5-litre NA engine comes with the 6-speed manual as standard, the 1.5-litre turbo gets the option of a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 1.5-litre diesel, at the same time, gets the option of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic torque converter.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Achieves Cumulative Sales Milestone Of 4 Lakh

 

The last update for the Carens MPV in India was in April 2024, with the launch of a new 6-seater Prestige (O) variant. Kia India also brought back the diesel manual option for the Carens. Moreover, several variants got a bunch of added features, including the top-end X-Line variant in this update. 

 

Image Source

