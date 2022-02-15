Kia Carens MPV vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Kia India has finally announced the prices for its latest offering, Kia Carens MPV. Starting at Rs 8.99 lakh for the base version, the top-spec Carens MPV is priced aggressively at Rs. 16.99 lakh, undercutting most of its rivals in the MPV segment, even its ‘supposed sibling', the Hyundai Alcazar, priced between Rs. 16.34 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh. We say, ‘supposed sibling', because the Kia Carens is in fact built on the K1 platform, which also underpins the Hyundai Grand i10, and not the K2 platform as the Kia Seltos, ruling out the possibility of them coming from the same brethren. So, the Kia Carens MPV takes on the other MPVs in the market, such as Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and Toyota Innova Crysta. However, considering the Kia Carens MPV undercuts other 7-seater SUVs as well, we would also put the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari to the list, to give a clearer perspective for our readers.

Also Read: Kia Carens Three-Row MPV Launched, Prices Begin From ₹ 8.99 Lakh

Trims Petrol SmartStream 1.5L Turbo Petrol Smartstream 1.4L Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT Premium Rs. 8.99 lakh Rs. 10.99 lakh Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige Rs. 9.99 lakh Rs. 11.99 lakh Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus - 6MT- Rs. 13.49 lakh/ 7DCT- Rs. 14.59 lakh Rs. 13.49 lakh Luxury - Rs. 14.99 lakh Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus (6/7-seater) - 6MT- Rs. 16.19 lakh/ 7DCT- Rs. 16.99 lakh 6MT- Rs. 16.19 lakh/6AT- Rs. 16.99 lakh

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most popular, best-selling offerings in the MPV segment, and has ruled the rooster for quite some time now. However, unlike Kia Carens, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes only in petrol guise, and manual and automatic formats. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki also retails the Ertiga with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Now, if you see the table below, the base trim of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga undercuts the base Carens by almost Rs. 87,000. However, the Carens offer tons of features over the Ertiga to make it a compelling buy even in its basic trim. Here, the Carens offer steel wheels in both 16-and 17-inch sizes, as well as a two-tone black and beige cabin. For the second row, you get open storage and tray, one-touch tumble, Second-row 60:40 split seats, and a power window for all four doors among other features. There is also a 7.5-inch LCD cluster, multiple power sockets, as well as 6-airbags on offer.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes only in petrol guise, with both manual and automatic units.

Also Read: Kia Carens 3-Row MPV Review

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Petrol MT Petrol AT Kia Carens Rs. 8.99 lakh - Rs. 16.19 lakh Rs. 14.59 lakh - Rs. 16.99 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rs. 8.12 lakh - Rs. 10.14 lakh Rs. 10.12 lakh - Rs. 10.85 lakh

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

With respect to the premium offering from Maruti Suzuki, the XL6 is the upmarket version of the Ertiga with captain seats and enhanced interior, along with a slightly altered exterior. The added features on the XL6 also help. However, the base version of the XL6 is dearer by Rs. 1.15 lakh than the entry-level trim on the Carens, while the automatic version of the former undercuts that of the Carens by Rs. 3.25 lakh to Rs. 4.97 lakh, depending on the variant. It is worth noting though, that the XL6 comes in only four trims, two each split between manual and automatic transmission.

The XL6 is the upmarket version of the Ertiga with captain seats and enhanced interior, along with a slightly altered exterior.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Petrol MT Petrol AT Kia Carens Rs. 8.99 lakh - Rs. 16.19 lakh Rs. 14.59 lakh - Rs. 16.99 lakh Maruti Suzuki XL6 Rs. 10.14 lakh - Rs. 10.82 lakh Rs. 11.34 lakh - Rs. 12.02 lakh

Kia Carens vs Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo is the homegrown carmaker's 7/8-seater model, available in only diesel guise with a single 6-speed manual gearbox. As far as pricing goes, the base Carens diesel trim with manual unit undercuts the base Marazzo by almost Rs. 1.81 lakh, but if you look at the higher end of the range, then the Carens is dearer by Rs. 1.27 lakh. The Marazzo, like the Carens, comes in 6 trim levels- M2, M4+, and M6+, for both 7- and 8-seater layouts.

The Marazzo, like the Carens, comes in 6 trim levels- M2, M4+, and M6+, for both 7- and 8-seater layouts.

Also Read: Kia Carens: Tech Check

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Diesel MT Kia Carens Rs. 10.99 lakh - Rs. 16.19 lakh Mahindra Marazzo Rs. 12.80 lakh - Rs. 14.92 lakh

Kia Carens vs Toyota Innova Crysta

The MPV segment is ruled by none other than Toyota Innova Crysta and will also be the biggest adversary of the Kia Carens. The Innova Crysta comes with almost 20 trims, spread across its petrol and diesel formats, in both manual and automatic gearbox options. Not just that, the Innova Crysta also commands a segment share of 43 per cent, with nearly 3 lakh units sold of the current generation version itself. It is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol unit and a 2.4-litre diesel unit, developing 164 bhp/ 245 Nm, and 148 bhp/ 343 Nm respectively. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Petrol MT Petrol AT Kia Carens Rs. 8.99 lakh - Rs. 16.19 lakh Rs. 14.59 lakh - Rs. 16.99 lakh Toyota Innova Crysta Rs. 16.89 lakh - Rs. 20.59 lakh Rs. 18.66 lakh - Rs. 23.47 lakh

However, what works in favour of the Innova Crysta is the fact that it offers 12 trims for its diesel iteration, of which 3 are for the automatic version. The Carens, on the other hand, only gets one single automatic version. What could work in Carens favour is that it undercuts the diesel versions, both manual and automatic versions, by a margin.

The Innova Crysta also commands a segment share of 43 per cent.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Diesel MT Diesel AT Kia Carens Rs. 10.99 lakh - Rs 16. 19 lakh Rs. 16.99 lakh Toyota Innova Crysta Rs. 18.18 lakh - Rs. 24.12 lakh Rs. 20.42 lakh - Rs. 25.32 lakh

Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar

Until the launch of Kia Carens, the Hyundai Alcazar was considered its rival, considering it's the 7-seater version spawned from their younger siblings. However, the Kia Carens is based on the K1 platform, similar to the Hyundai Grand i10, and not the K2, on which the Kia Seltos and even the Hyundai Creta are based. Hence, the Carens is in fact an MPV and not a full-fledged SUV. The pricing also replicates that sentiment, as the Kia Carens undercuts the Hyundai Alcazar, in almost all the trim levels, for both powertrain options. Whereas the base petrol Carens in manual form undercuts the base Alcazar with similar dressing, by almost Rs. 7.35 lakh, while the top-end undercuts it by Rs. 2.7 lakh. The same goes with the automatic gearbox trims, as the Carens undercuts the Alcazar by Rs. 4.97 lakh and Rs. 3.01 lakh respectively.

The Hyundai Alcazar feels peppier and zippier to drive in the city.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Petrol MT Petrol AT Kia Carens Rs. 8.99 lakh - Rs. 16.19 lakh Rs. 14.59 lakh - Rs. 16.99 lakh Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 16.34 lakh - Rs. 18.89 lakh Rs. 19.56 lakh - Rs. 20 lakh

The same is the case with the diesel powertrain as well, as the Kia Carens undercuts the manual and automatic gearbox in the base trim of the Alcazar by Rs. 5.76 lakh and 1.23 lakh respectively. On the automatic gearbox side, it undercuts by Rs. 3.11 lakh for the base version, while the Carens only offers a single automatic convenience for its diesel counterpart.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Diesel MT Diesel AT Kia Carens Rs. 10.99 lakh - Rs 16. 19 lakh Rs. 16.99 lakh Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 16.75 lakh - Rs. 19.30 lakh Rs. 18.22 lakh - Rs. 20.15 lakh

Kia Carens vs Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 is possibly the most advanced vehicle in its segment, thanks to its Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System) features. The car is also gaining traction in the market and registered more than 1 lakh bookings since its launch four months back. Among the other 7-seater, three-row SUVs, the XUV700 was the most affordable, however, with the advent of the Kia Carens, this could change. Like many others from the list above, the Kia Carens undercuts the base petrol manual version of the XUV700 as well by almost Rs. 3 lakh, while the top-spec sees a difference of almost Rs. 1.4 lakh. With the automatic convenience, the Carens undercuts the base and top-spec XUV700 by Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 4 lakh respectively.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Petrol MT Petrol AT Kia Carens Rs. 8.99 lakh - Rs. 16.19 lakh Rs. 14.59 lakh - Rs. 16.99 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs. 11.99 lakh - Rs. 17.59 lakh Rs. 15.59 lakh - Rs. 20.99 lakh

With the diesel powertrain, the manual base and top-spec XUV700 are at a premium of Rs. 1.5 lakh and Rs. 3.8 lakh respectively over the Carens, while the automatic unit is affordable by Rs. 80,000. The top-spec XUV700 is the most expensive in the three-row SUV segment, at Rs. 22.89 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV700 is possibly the most advanced vehicle in its segment.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Diesel MT Diesel AT Kia Carens Rs. 10.99 lakh - Rs 16. 19 lakh Rs. 16.99 lakh Mahindra XUV700 Rs. 12.49 lakh - Rs. 19.99 lakh Rs. 16.19 lakh - Rs. 22.89 lakh

Kia Carens vs Tata Safari

Last on our list is the Tata Safari which is the second product here with only a single diesel powertrain, paired with a manual and automatic gearbox. It is also possibly the most expensive among the lot, and although it offers 26 trims, the Safari is no doubt the most rugged of them all. Not only does the Carens undercuts it by Rs. 4 lakh for the base version, but the top-spec is also at a premium of almost Rs. 5.81 lakh over the South Korean MPV. With the automatic convenience, the Safari is expensive by Rs. 3.17 lakh for the base version.

The Tata Safari Dark Edition is now available with blacked-out elements enhancing the appeal of the 6/7-seater SUV.

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Diesel MT Diesel AT Kia Carens Rs. 10.99 lakh - Rs 16. 19 lakh Rs. 16.99 lakh Tata Safari Rs. 14.99 lakh - Rs. 22 lakh Rs. 20.16 lakh - Rs. 23.30 lakh

Verdict:

So, there you have it. Kia India has literally knocked it out of the park with the Carens pricing, aggressively gunning Ertiga, and XL6 by offering so much more in features, performance, powertrain, 6-airbags on every variant — and most importantly desirability. Besides, it also takes the battle right into the Innova Crysta's territory, and even the other heavyweights such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari. However, it is worth noting, that the prices are introductory, so expect a bump in these very soon.