Kia India Achieves 3 Lakh Units Sales Milestone; Fastest Carmaker To Do So

Kia India is one of the highest growing carmakers in our market in terms of sales and testimony this fact is the brand is the fastest carmaker in India to clock 3 lakh units sales milestone. The Korean carmaker manged to clock 2 lakh sales milestone in just one year since it started operations and within two years has sold over 3 lakh units in our market, courtesy increasing demands for the Kia Seltos and Sonet which have been a blockbuster hit in our market. The Kia Seltos compact SUV accounts for 66 per cent of its overall sales and is the 300,000th Kia model sold in India, while 32 per cent of sales are attributed to the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV which went on sale a year later. The brand has sold 7310 units of the Kia Carnival MPV so far.

Commenting on the achievement, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, "300,000 sales for Kia India is a strong affirmation of customer acceptance and their confidence in the brand and its offerings. Despite testing times, the Indian market has shown a strong rebound in demand. Our extensive sales, after-sales service network, and pre-emptive measures like an end-to-end digitised sales process helped us minimize business risks and perform against all odds. Over the last years, we have carefully identified the unmet needs of Indian customers and catered to them with premium, well-designed products equipped with segment-first features. We are confident that our best in class products and ownership experience will continue to exhilarate our customers. The trust and love of our customers keeps the entire Kia India team motivated and I am sure that the next one lakh milestone will be achieved much faster."

Kia India is also working on developing a robust sales network in our market. The brand aims to expand its footprint from the current 300 to 360 touchpoints, covering 90 per cent of the geography, including Tier III, IV, and upcountry markets. The company also updated its new brand logo recently that all its new and existing models will sport. Even the dealerships will be designed in similar theme.