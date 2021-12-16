Kia India To Expand Presence In 225 Cities By 2022

  • Home
With the Carens MPV coming in to the market in the first quarter of 2022, the company sees the need to expand its presence in the country.
authorBy Ameya Naik
16-Dec-21 07:04 PM IST
Highlights
  • Kia India will expand its reach in our market next year.
  • It will be present across 225 cities in the country with 400 touchpoints.
  • Currently, the company has visibility in 198 cities.

Kia India has launched 3 products in the market, eversince it first came to India. In the two years, that it has been in the country, the popularity of the brand has grown. The company has already sold more than 3.5 lakh units in the country and are marching towards the 4 lakh unit mark. This is commendable, given how sales dropped dramatically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the company's star performers, Seltos and the Sonet - both of which are SUVs - have made this possible. With the Carens MPV coming in to the market in the first quarter of 2022, the company sees the need to expand its presence in the country.

Also Read: Kia India Will Export 20 Per Cent Of Carens' Production Volume

7r3u4tjg

With the Kia Carens joining its line-up, Kia India feels the need to increase its reach in our market.

Kia India today announced that by the end of 2022, it will be present across 225 cities in the country with 400 touchpoints. Currently, the company has visibility in 198 cities and has 339 touchpoints across the country. The new target will significantly ramp up the company's presence in India and of course, this has been done to ensure that customers throughout the country get a chance to touch and feel the brand and consider it as an option.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia Carens Three-Row MPV Engine Options Revealed

The company said that there has been a rise in demand from the smaller towns and this expansion will be targeted at catering to this.

