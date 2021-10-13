Kia India's Upcoming MPV Spotted Testing In India

Kia India's next launch in our market is expected to be a new three-row MPV. Spy images of the test mule of this upcoming MPV have surfaced online giving us a slight idea of its dimensions, while its too early to comment on its styling given the heavy camouflage on the test car. That said, we speculate the MPV to sport typical Kia design elements like the tiger nose grille and heartbeat DRLs with LED headlights among others. In the pictures, the silhouette looks a bit similar to the Kia Sonet giving us a hint that the new MPV could be based on the Kia Sonet.

The Kia three-row MPV was already spotted testing in Korean earlier this year.

Design elements like the hunkered down bonnet structure, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights in a sleek housing, wide central air intake in the lower part of the bumper, V-shaped alloy wheels, raked front windshield, a large greenhouse with tall pillars, chromed window line and roof rails among others are quite apparent. The rear overhang too is longer in a bid to add some legroom for third-row passengers, and we expect it to be equipped with all the bells and whistles we saw on the Kia Sonet. So expect the features list to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia's latest connected car tech, an all-digital instrument cluster, push-button start-stop, cruise control, ambient lighting, sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier, 360-degree camera, HUD, six-airbags and more.

The Kia MPV is likely to share engine options with the Sonet.

Engine options too are likely to be shared with the Kia Sonet and should include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol motor, a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. The new Kia MPV is expected to go up against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 among others.

Image Source: Gaadiwaadi