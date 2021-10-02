Car Sales September 2021: Kia Sells 14,441 Units; Sees 13.7% Decline Over August 2021

Kia India has released the monthly sales numbers for September 2021, registering domestic sales of 14,441 units. Compared to 16,750 vehicles sold in August 2021, the South Korean carmaker has witnessed a Month-on-Month (MoM) decline of 13.7 per cent. As for Year-on-Year (YoY) growth, compared to 18,676 units sold in September 2020, Kia witnessed a de-growth of 22.6 per cent. Last month the Seltos became the company's best-selling model with 9,583 units, followed by the Sonet, which accounted for 4,454 units. The company sold 404 units of the Carnival premium MPV in India. In fact, the automaker also acquired a 7.8 per cent market share last month.

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV continued its healthy run with 4,454 unit sales

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, "Our strong products backed by the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled us to continue our strong run as one of the top automakers in the country despite the prolonged global semiconductor shortage. The disruption in the supply chain has put a brake on the improving industry sentiment last month. As the festive period approaches, we are hopeful to see some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimise the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check."

The refreshed Kia Carnival premium MPV gets the brand's new logo.

Last month, the automaker launched the updated 2021 Carnival MPV in India with prices starting at Rs. 24.95 lakh for the base Premium variant, and going up to Rs. 33.99 lakh for the range-topping Limousine Plus trim. The refreshed model of the MPV is now available in four trims - Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus. The MPV has received subtle cosmetic changes on the outside, including Kia's new corporate logo.