New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kia’s First Dedicated EV To Be Unveiled In March 2021

The first dedicated EV from Kia, codenamed CV, will come with features like HDA2 (Highway Driving Assist Level 2)

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Kia had unveiled the Imagine Concept in 2019 and the EV will be based on this car expand View Photos
Kia had unveiled the Imagine Concept in 2019 and the EV will be based on this car

Highlights

  • Kia made the announcement at the 2021 CEO Investor Day in Korea
  • The Electric Vehicle is codenamed 'CV'
  • The details of the car will be out in March 2021

It was in January this year that Kia announced its Plan S which announced its pre-emptive and enterprising 'shift' from a business system focused on internal combustion engines toward one centred on electric vehicles and customized mobility solutions. This two-track strategy will be the centre of innovation and of course profitability.

Now however, it looks like the company has put this plan on the fast track. At the 2021 CEO Investor Day, held digitally in Seoul, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, presented an update to the company's mid- to long-term roadmap. He said that the company will launch its first dedicated EV later this year but now we now that the car will be unveiled next month.

koad47i

The Kia CV electric car will be unveiled in March 

The first dedicated EV from Kia, codenamed CV, will come with features like HDA2 (Highway Driving Assist Level 2) technology but other details like the performance and specifications will be only announced in March.

l00u4kog

Specifications of the car will be announced next month 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Starting in 2023, Kia EVs will be equipped with Highway Driving Pilot (HDP), a crucial autonomous driving Level 3 development. Kia will strengthen its EV lineup by 2026 with 11 new models - seven dedicated EVs built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture, and 4 based on existing ICE derivatives

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Kia Cars

Gib 300x600
x
Komaki SE High-Speed Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 96,000
Komaki SE High-Speed Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 96,000
Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India
Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India
Delhi Government Offers Benefits Of Up To Rs. 3.03 Lakh On Tata Nexon And Tigor EVs
Delhi Government Offers Benefits Of Up To Rs. 3.03 Lakh On Tata Nexon And Tigor EVs
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV India Launch Details Out
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV India Launch Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities