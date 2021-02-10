Kia’s First Dedicated EV To Be Unveiled In March 2021

Kia had unveiled the Imagine Concept in 2019 and the EV will be based on this car

It was in January this year that Kia announced its Plan S which announced its pre-emptive and enterprising 'shift' from a business system focused on internal combustion engines toward one centred on electric vehicles and customized mobility solutions. This two-track strategy will be the centre of innovation and of course profitability.

Now however, it looks like the company has put this plan on the fast track. At the 2021 CEO Investor Day, held digitally in Seoul, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, presented an update to the company's mid- to long-term roadmap. He said that the company will launch its first dedicated EV later this year but now we now that the car will be unveiled next month.

The Kia CV electric car will be unveiled in March

The first dedicated EV from Kia, codenamed CV, will come with features like HDA2 (Highway Driving Assist Level 2) technology but other details like the performance and specifications will be only announced in March.

Specifications of the car will be announced next month

Starting in 2023, Kia EVs will be equipped with Highway Driving Pilot (HDP), a crucial autonomous driving Level 3 development. Kia will strengthen its EV lineup by 2026 with 11 new models - seven dedicated EVs built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture, and 4 based on existing ICE derivatives

