Kia Sonet G1.2 HTK+ Gains Electric Sunroof; Priced At Rs 9.76 Lakh

Previously, an electric sunroof was only available on the Sonet's HTX and HTX+ variants
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

28-Aug-23 05:22 PM IST

Highlights

  • The Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant is priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The decision to add this feature was driven by customer demand
  • Kia has sold over 3.3 lakh units of the Sonet

Kia India has introduced a new feature in the Sonet Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant: an electric sunroof. This is now the most affordable Sonet for those seeking a sunroof and comes with a sticker price of Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Previously, the sunroof was only available in the Sonet's HTX and HTX+ variants. The decision to add this feature was driven by customer demand. The carmaker also mentioned that it has sold more than 3.3 lakh units of the Sonet since its launch three years ago.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spotted During Testing

 

The Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant is priced at Rs 9.76 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

In terms of features, the HTK+ variant includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is equipped with four speakers and two tweeters, automatic climate control and auto headlights. 

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet iMT: Real-World Fuel Efficiency Tested

 

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, "Sonet's journey has been defined by its ability to redefine norms and enhance drive experiences. With the addition of the electric sunroof to the Smartstream G1.2 HTK+ variant, we are pushing the boundaries of luxury and value, catering to the discerning needs of our customers. This reaffirms our dedication to providing an exceptional Kia ownership experience that leaves a lasting impression."

 

Kia has sold over 3.3 lakh units of the Sonet since its launch in 2020

 

Under the hood, the Sonet HTK+ variant is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox only.

