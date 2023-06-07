  • Home
  • News
  • Electric Kinetic Luna Moped Design Patent Leaked

Electric Kinetic Luna Moped Design Patent Leaked

Kinetic is set to revive its Luna moped as an electric vehicle, with the upcoming e-Luna patent image showcasing a simple yet practical design
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
07-Jun-23 01:29 PM IST
Kinetic Luna.jpg
Highlights
  • e-Luna is expected to feature a split-seat, storage space, crash guard, and grab rail
  • Hardware will likely include a telescopic front fork, dual rear shock absorbers, and drum brakes
  • Expected to launch later this year

Kinetic is preparing to breathe new life into the Luna moped, this time embracing the trend towards electric vehicles. Now images have surfaced online offering a sneak peek at what this electric moped could potentially look like.
 

While retaining its commuter and utility-oriented essence, the e-Luna showcases a refreshingly uncomplicated design. The image reveals a modest square headlight accompanied by bulb indicators, possibly accompanied by an LCD display. In a nod to its predecessor and competitor, the TVS XL 100, the e-Luna is expected to sport a split-seat with storage capacity, as well as a protective crash guard at the front and a grab rail at the rear.

 

Also read: Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production
 

The original Kinetic Luna.
 

Although specific details regarding the battery and motor remain elusive at this stage, it is anticipated that the e-Luna will embrace a straightforward hardware setup. This is likely to encompass a telescopic front fork, dual rear shock absorbers, and drum brakes at both ends. Given the potential focus of the Kinetic e-Luna on last-mile delivery, affordability will undoubtedly play a pivotal role. Consequently, it is probable that the vehicle will adopt a no-frills approach when it comes to features and extras.

 

Also see: Kinetic Group Announces Commencement Of The E-Luna Project


The development of the Kinetic e-Luna falls under the purview of Kinetic Greens and will be manufactured in India with a launch likely later this year.

Related Articles
Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production
Kinetic Engineering Commences E-Luna Chassis & Component Production
5 months ago
EICMA 2021: Kinetic Green, Tonino Lamborghini Unveil Made-In-India Electric Golf Carts
EICMA 2021: Kinetic Green, Tonino Lamborghini Unveil Made-In-India Electric Golf Carts
2 years ago
Kinetic Green Plans To Invest Rs. 1,750 Crore To Set Up EV Manufacturing Facility In Visakhapatnam
Kinetic Green Plans To Invest Rs. 1,750 Crore To Set Up EV Manufacturing Facility In Visakhapatnam
2 years ago
Kinetic Group Announces Commencement Of The E-Luna Project
Kinetic Group Announces Commencement Of The E-Luna Project
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.1
10
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now