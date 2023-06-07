Electric Kinetic Luna Moped Design Patent Leaked

Kinetic is preparing to breathe new life into the Luna moped, this time embracing the trend towards electric vehicles. Now images have surfaced online offering a sneak peek at what this electric moped could potentially look like.



While retaining its commuter and utility-oriented essence, the e-Luna showcases a refreshingly uncomplicated design. The image reveals a modest square headlight accompanied by bulb indicators, possibly accompanied by an LCD display. In a nod to its predecessor and competitor, the TVS XL 100, the e-Luna is expected to sport a split-seat with storage capacity, as well as a protective crash guard at the front and a grab rail at the rear.

The original Kinetic Luna.



Although specific details regarding the battery and motor remain elusive at this stage, it is anticipated that the e-Luna will embrace a straightforward hardware setup. This is likely to encompass a telescopic front fork, dual rear shock absorbers, and drum brakes at both ends. Given the potential focus of the Kinetic e-Luna on last-mile delivery, affordability will undoubtedly play a pivotal role. Consequently, it is probable that the vehicle will adopt a no-frills approach when it comes to features and extras.

The development of the Kinetic e-Luna falls under the purview of Kinetic Greens and will be manufactured in India with a launch likely later this year.