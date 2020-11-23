New Cars and Bikes in India
search

KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021

Having been successful in off-road and trials events, GasGas is now expanding its motorsport presence to circuit racing for the first time with Team Aspar in Moto3 from 2021.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
GasGas released a digital rendering of its RC 250 GP race bike that will compete in 2021 expand View Photos
GasGas released a digital rendering of its RC 250 GP race bike that will compete in 2021

Highlights

  • This is for the first time that GasGas will compete in circuit racing
  • GasGas was acquired by KTM's parent company Pierer Mobility AG Group
  • Partnered with Team Aspar, GasGas has signed Sergio Garcia & Izan Guevara

Spanish motorcycle firm GasGas was acquired by KTM AG in 2019 and the company is all set to expand its motorsport activities to track racing next year. Known for its success in off-road and trials, GasGas will make its Moto3 debut in 2021. It will be for the first time that the off-road motorcycle specialist will be competing in circuit racing and has partnered with Aspar Moto3 racing team with parent company Pierer Mobility AG Group to back it up. Founded by Jorge Martinez, Aspar was founded in 1992 and has over 95 race wins and 302 podiums to its credit. The team also won four championships between 2006 and 2011. Aspar has presence in Moto2 and Moto3, along with MotoE.

Also Read: Joan Mir Crowned 2020 MotoGP World Champion As Morbidelli Wins Valencia GP

Speaking on the Moto3 plans, Pit Beirer, GasGas Motorsports Director said, "We're really excited to introduce GasGas Motorcycles into international road racing and firmly believe it will both strengthen the brand and open it up to a worldwide audience. There is also no better place than the Moto3 World Championship, as the category represents the first step on the MotoGP ladder - it's the perfect proving ground when it comes to selecting and nurturing new rider talent. With the extremely successful Aspar Team managing the brand's arrival, we're really looking forward to seeing our distinctive GasGas bikes out on track at the first race of the 2021 season."

falau714

GasGas has been successful in off-road as well as trials, and this is for the first time the Spanish motorcycle brand will compete in circuit racing

Jorge Martinez, Aspar Team manager added, "To carry the GasGas name into the Moto3 World Championship is a very important moment, both for myself personally and for this team. As a proud Spanish team, to be the first to work with a brand with such strong Spanish roots, to take it into the highest level of international road racing, is very, very special. 2021 is looking to be an extremely exciting season for us! Of course, we hope to continue the exceptional run of form we have enjoyed during the 2020 season and together with our two strong riders, Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara, we are focused on immediately fighting for podiums and taking the GasGas brand onto the world stage."

Newsbeep

Also Read: MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown

u892s26s

KTM already has two teams in Moto3 - Red Bull KTM Ajo and Tech 3 KTM

Racing for GasGas and the Aspar Moto3 team will be young riders Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara. The two racers will be piloting the RC 250 GP race bike powered by a 250 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is sanctioned by Moto3 and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds while hitting speeds up to 225 kmph. Keeping up with its two roots, the riders will also receive training on off-road bikes, when not at a circuit.

That being said, GasGas also clarified that its decision to enter Moto3 will not affect its existing presence in off-road and trials championships. Instead, the presence in Moto3  will see the company expand its activities and increase global awareness of the brand.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push
India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities