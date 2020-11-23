KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021

Spanish motorcycle firm GasGas was acquired by KTM AG in 2019 and the company is all set to expand its motorsport activities to track racing next year. Known for its success in off-road and trials, GasGas will make its Moto3 debut in 2021. It will be for the first time that the off-road motorcycle specialist will be competing in circuit racing and has partnered with Aspar Moto3 racing team with parent company Pierer Mobility AG Group to back it up. Founded by Jorge Martinez, Aspar was founded in 1992 and has over 95 race wins and 302 podiums to its credit. The team also won four championships between 2006 and 2011. Aspar has presence in Moto2 and Moto3, along with MotoE.

Speaking on the Moto3 plans, Pit Beirer, GasGas Motorsports Director said, "We're really excited to introduce GasGas Motorcycles into international road racing and firmly believe it will both strengthen the brand and open it up to a worldwide audience. There is also no better place than the Moto3 World Championship, as the category represents the first step on the MotoGP ladder - it's the perfect proving ground when it comes to selecting and nurturing new rider talent. With the extremely successful Aspar Team managing the brand's arrival, we're really looking forward to seeing our distinctive GasGas bikes out on track at the first race of the 2021 season."

GasGas has been successful in off-road as well as trials, and this is for the first time the Spanish motorcycle brand will compete in circuit racing

Jorge Martinez, Aspar Team manager added, "To carry the GasGas name into the Moto3 World Championship is a very important moment, both for myself personally and for this team. As a proud Spanish team, to be the first to work with a brand with such strong Spanish roots, to take it into the highest level of international road racing, is very, very special. 2021 is looking to be an extremely exciting season for us! Of course, we hope to continue the exceptional run of form we have enjoyed during the 2020 season and together with our two strong riders, Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara, we are focused on immediately fighting for podiums and taking the GasGas brand onto the world stage."

KTM already has two teams in Moto3 - Red Bull KTM Ajo and Tech 3 KTM

Racing for GasGas and the Aspar Moto3 team will be young riders Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara. The two racers will be piloting the RC 250 GP race bike powered by a 250 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is sanctioned by Moto3 and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 3 seconds while hitting speeds up to 225 kmph. Keeping up with its two roots, the riders will also receive training on off-road bikes, when not at a circuit.

That being said, GasGas also clarified that its decision to enter Moto3 will not affect its existing presence in off-road and trials championships. Instead, the presence in Moto3 will see the company expand its activities and increase global awareness of the brand.

