Lamborghini Huracan STO Teased Ahead Of Debut

The upcoming Lamborghini Huracan STO sportscar has been teased on social media platforms just ahead of its debut.

Lamborghini has officially teased the Huracan STO on its social media channels expand View Photos
Lamborghini has officially teased the Huracan STO on its social media channels

Highlights

  • The Lamborghini Huracan STO is expected to be unveiled globally this week
  • The Lamborghini Huracan STO is likely to be offered in limited units
  • The teaser image of the sportscar reveals a few details ahead of debut

Lamborghini, the Indian luxury sports car maker is expected to officially reveal the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato or STO this week. Just before its debut, the Italian marquee has teased the sports car on its social media channels. The new teaser posted on Twitter gives us an early glimpse at what we can expect from Lamborghini's new model, revealing a few details of the car. The supercar will be unveiled on November 18. The carmaker will be broadcasting the unveiling event on its official website and other social media channels.

Also Read: Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Going by the teaser image released by the carmaker, the upcoming Huracan STO will sport signature-style LED DRLs inside the headlamp housings. Moreover, a similar design is seen on a large wing sitting towards the rear. The first spy pictures of the car emerged on the internet earlier this year in March. The supercar was wrapped under heavy camouflage, hiding all the details.

ba4b0fko

The upcoming Huracan STO is expected to use a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine, which also powers Huracan EVO

Newsbeep

Mechanically, the all-new Lamborghini Huracan STO will be powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine. It is the same engine that also powers the Huracan EVO. It is tuned to churn out 602 bhp, which is around 29 horses less than the standard Huracan EVO. The sportscar churns out 560 Nm of peak torque, which is 40 Nm less than what the AWD model.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule'

0 Comments

Several reports suggest that the new Lamborghini Huracan STO will lighter by around 150 kg, bringing the dry weight to approximately 1,272 kg. And, the supercar is likely to be offered in an RWD guise only. Lamborghini's latest model is expected to be available in limited units only, and expect the carmaker to announce more details at the virtual unveil event this week.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

