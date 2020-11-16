Lamborghini Huracan STO Teased Ahead Of Debut

Lamborghini, the Indian luxury sports car maker is expected to officially reveal the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato or STO this week. Just before its debut, the Italian marquee has teased the sports car on its social media channels. The new teaser posted on Twitter gives us an early glimpse at what we can expect from Lamborghini's new model, revealing a few details of the car. The supercar will be unveiled on November 18. The carmaker will be broadcasting the unveiling event on its official website and other social media channels.

From the racetrack to the road. The new V10 Lamborghini.

We are about to embark on a new, fantastic chapter of our history. Tune in here on November 18, 2020 at 4 PM CET for the official unveiling: https://t.co/WGuv2VFhaI#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/HowVW9dKin — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) November 13, 2020

Going by the teaser image released by the carmaker, the upcoming Huracan STO will sport signature-style LED DRLs inside the headlamp housings. Moreover, a similar design is seen on a large wing sitting towards the rear. The first spy pictures of the car emerged on the internet earlier this year in March. The supercar was wrapped under heavy camouflage, hiding all the details.

The upcoming Huracan STO is expected to use a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine, which also powers Huracan EVO

Mechanically, the all-new Lamborghini Huracan STO will be powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine. It is the same engine that also powers the Huracan EVO. It is tuned to churn out 602 bhp, which is around 29 horses less than the standard Huracan EVO. The sportscar churns out 560 Nm of peak torque, which is 40 Nm less than what the AWD model.

Several reports suggest that the new Lamborghini Huracan STO will lighter by around 150 kg, bringing the dry weight to approximately 1,272 kg. And, the supercar is likely to be offered in an RWD guise only. Lamborghini's latest model is expected to be available in limited units only, and expect the carmaker to announce more details at the virtual unveil event this week.

