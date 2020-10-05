New Cars and Bikes in India
Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Despite a difficult year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, Lamborghini has adopted opportunities to reorganize and manage business in the context of a new normal.

The carmaker delivered 2,083 units to customers in the third quarter of 2020.

Automobili Lamborghini has achieved a record September in terms of commercial results with 738 units delivered to customers in one month: its best September ever. A consistently positive trend over the last three months resulted in 2,083 units delivered to customers in the third quarter of 2020.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Super Sports SUV Gets New ‘Graphite Capsule'​

The Italian super sports car company achieved important production milestones with 10,000 Urus and Aventador produced.

Despite a difficult year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, Lamborghini has adopted opportunities to reorganize and manage business in the context of a new ‘normal'. Although the company was the first in the automotive sector to close production and offices, putting people safety first, a dynamic return to business following the seven weeks' closure saw a rethinking of its medium-term business strategies.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini says: “I'm extremely proud of these results: they affirm the excellent work we have done over the years, maintaining our position as a highly aspirational, desirable and robust brand in the automotive world. Our team overcame a moment of significant uncertainty with great flexibility, foresight and readiness to react. We have experimented with new ways to connect with customers and enthusiasts, while continuing our drive to achieve new goals with a constant eye to the future: a distinguishing characteristic of Lamborghini.”

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Hypercar was unveiled earlier this year in July. 

Also Read: Lamborghini Shares More Details On The Essenza SCV12 In A New Video​

The reopening saw the launch of three new models: the Huracan RWD Spyder, the Sián Roadster and the Essenza SCV12. The Italian super sports car company achieved important production milestones with 10,000 Urus and Aventador produced.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

