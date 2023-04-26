  • Home
Land Rover Expands Defender Line-Up; Adds Defender 130 Outbound

The new Defender 130 Outbound has been introduced alongside the Defender 130 V8 and a new heritage-inspired County Exterior Pack
authorBy carandbike Team
4 mins read
26-Apr-23 05:29 PM IST
Highlights
  • Defender 130 Outbound is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel engine options
  • The 130 outbound can tow up to 3,000 kg
  • The Defender 130 V8 powers from 0-100 kmph in as little as 5.7 seconds

Land Rover has announced some exciting news for off-road and luxury SUV lovers. The Defender brand grows with a host of new offerings, adding more to its line-up. The new Defender 130 Outbound is introduced alongside the 492 bhp Defender 130 V8 and a new heritage-inspired County Exterior Pack.

Mark Cameroon, Managing Director, JLR, said, “Defender 130 Outbound is an incredibly desirable addition to the Defender family for our most adventurous clients who love to get out and explore and need greater load-carrying space with a five-seat configuration. It is unique design enhancements and spacious interior provides a compelling blend of capability and practicality. The 4x4 family offers something for everyone with the introduction of the V8 powertrain to the Defender 130, while the new County Exterior Pack celebrates Defender’s roots with a modern take on a classic design.”

Land Rover has spiced up the Defender line-up with an Outbound special edition. The limited-run model is available only in the 130 with five seats. With luxurious interior space and all-terrain drive capability, the luxury carmaker has tagged it as ‘the ultimate luxury explorer.' It brings greater potential for overland exploration and enables those with adventurous lifestyles to pack everything they need to get out and explore. Defender 130 Outbound is available with the P400 petrol and D300 diesel engine options. Both feature mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology for optimum performance and efficiency.

Talking about space, the Defender 130 Outbound has about 2,516 litres of cargo space with the second-row seats folded down, and 1,329 litres of space with the middle row seats in use. The flat load space floor gets 1.267 metres in length behind the second row, which can easily accommodate kitbags for camping and other accessories. The Defender 130 Outbound can tow up to 3,000 kg, meaning everything from jet skis and boats, to caravans and trailers can be towed with ease. Hitching is made simpler by the air suspension, with switches inside the tailgate to raise and lower the rear of the vehicle.

Defender 130  V8

With the addition of a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, the Defender 130 line-up is now complete, offering a compelling combination of performance, cruising refinement, and capability. Producing 492 bhp and 610 Nm of torque, it powers the 130 V8 from 0-100 kmph in as little as 5.7 seconds (0-60mph in 5.4 seconds). Its introduction means a choice of three engines at the peak of the eight-seater lineup, with the six-cylinder, and P400 and D300 engine options available.

The Defender V8’s exterior gets exclusive colour options: Carpathian Grey or Santorini Black. The exclusive list does not end here; it also features quad outboard-mounted exhausts, a sliding panoramic roof with black contrast roof, ‘V8’ exterior badging, Matrix LED headlights with signature daytime running lights, darkened tail lights, privacy glass, and 22-inch satin dark grey alloy wheels. The interiors of the Defender 130 V8 also features four-zone climate control, heated third-row seats, and climate seats in the second row, in addition to a Meridian sound system, a head-up display, an interactive driver display, and cabin air purification plus.

County Exterior Pack for the Defender 110

The latest updates shown for the Defender line-up also featured enhanced personalisation for the Defender 110. The new ‘county exterior pack’ gets unique exterior elements and is available for the 110 in S, SE, and HSE derivatives. It gets an illuminated treadplate with ‘County’ graphics on the doorsills of both the front and rear. Eye-catching 20-inch alloys are available in two finishes, including gloss white, to complement the exterior pack’s aesthetics. 

The colour combinations include the Fuji White body with a new Tasman Blue contrast for the roof, tailgate, decals, and treadplate. Same goes for the Santorini Black body option with Tasman Blue highlights contrast roof and tailgate.  

Defender Line-up 

The new feature, which includes internal storage, enables a nearly flat load space floor and ensures that no space is wasted while access to D-loops is maintained. The new accessory is also available for existing Defender 90 and Defender 130. For the Defender 90, the access to the second row has been enhanced with the inclusion of a new parachute grab handle, a quick fold and slide row one passenger seat, and the introduction of row two folding rear seats with centre armrests. 

