Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India

Jaguar Land Rover India has finally started accepting bookings for the new Land Rover Defender plug-in hybrid. It's for the first time that the iconic Defender brand has gone on sale in India and now Land Rover is planning to introduce the PHEV P400e iteration in our market. The Defender was launched in India in five trim levels- Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The prices for the current SUV begin at ₹ 73.98 lakh for the base 3-door model and at ₹ 79.94 lakh for the 5-door model. The new Defender has scored a full 5-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

2020 Land Rover Defender scored 5-star rating in Euro NCAP Test.

The 'e' in its name denotes hybrid and it gets a 105 kW electric motor. The Land Rover Defender P400e is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine for now and in combination the hybrid powertrain belts out 386 bhp and 640 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain in mated to a torque convertor automatic transmission that channelizes power to all four wheels through Land Rover's latest Terrain Response four wheel drive (4WD) system. The new Land Rover at 5.6 seconds is also pretty quick to 100 kmph from standstill despite being a mammoth of a SUV.

The new-generation Land Rover Defender PHEV comes with a 1.5 kW electric motor.

The SUV is based on the all-new D7X platform and sports a monocoque chassis. It measure at 5,018 mm in length, 2,105 mm in width and is 1,967 mm tall. The wheelbase measures at 3,022 mm. The design language is heavily inspired from the DC 100 Defender concept while the model retains the silhouette from the original version. Land Rover has added plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender including the Aluminium castings on the windows and the split taillights that now get LED treatment and all that while retaining its boxy silhouette. The Terrain Response 2 system can be configured to optimise traction and also automatically raise itself by 145 mm when going off-road. The pneumatic suspension can reduce the ground clearance by 50 mm to improve the ingress and egress. The SUV has a maximum wading depth of 900 mm.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender PHEV comes to India as a CBU.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is also loaded to the brim on the feature front and will come with the new 10-inch PiviPro infotainment system that brings a new user interface for a seamless experience, while the car will also be equipped with two SIM cards to enable over-the-air (OTA) updates. There's a 12.3-inch digital instrument console as well that can be configured to show different data.

