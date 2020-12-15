New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India

It's for the first time that the iconic Defender brand has gone on sale in India and and now Land Rover is planning to introduce the PHEVP400e iteration in our market.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
1,410  Views
The Land Rover Defender PHEV is expected to go on sale in India in 2021. expand View Photos
The Land Rover Defender PHEV is expected to go on sale in India in 2021.

Highlights

  • The Land Rover Defender P400e gets a 1.5 kW electric motor.
  • It puts out 386 bhp and 640 Nm of peak torque in combination.
  • It can clock triple digit in 5.6 seconds.

Jaguar Land Rover India has finally started accepting bookings for the new Land Rover Defender plug-in hybrid. It's for the first time that the iconic Defender brand has gone on sale in India and now Land Rover is planning to introduce the PHEV P400e iteration in our market. The Defender was launched in India in five trim levels- Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The prices for the current SUV begin at ₹ 73.98 lakh for the base 3-door model and at ₹ 79.94 lakh for the 5-door model. The new Defender has scored a full 5-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Launched In India

c3emdn08

2020 Land Rover Defender scored 5-star rating in Euro NCAP Test.

The 'e' in its name denotes hybrid and it gets a 105 kW electric motor. The Land Rover Defender P400e is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine for now and in combination the hybrid powertrain belts out 386 bhp and 640 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain in mated to a torque convertor automatic transmission that channelizes power to all four wheels through Land Rover's latest Terrain Response four wheel drive (4WD) system. The new Land Rover at 5.6 seconds is also pretty quick to 100 kmph from standstill despite being a mammoth of a SUV.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know

Newsbeep
okc76bfo

The new-generation Land Rover Defender PHEV comes with a 1.5 kW electric motor.

The SUV is based on the all-new D7X platform and sports a monocoque chassis. It measure at 5,018 mm in length, 2,105 mm in width and is 1,967 mm tall. The wheelbase measures at 3,022 mm. The design language is heavily inspired from the DC 100 Defender concept while the model retains the silhouette from the original version. Land Rover has added plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender including the Aluminium castings on the windows and the split taillights that now get LED treatment and all that while retaining its boxy silhouette. The Terrain Response 2 system can be configured to optimise traction and also automatically raise itself by 145 mm when going off-road. The pneumatic suspension can reduce the ground clearance by 50 mm to improve the ingress and egress. The SUV has a maximum wading depth of 900 mm.

Also Read: New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

8ksr073

The 2020 Land Rover Defender PHEV comes to India as a CBU.

0 Comments

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is also loaded to the brim on the feature front and will come with the new 10-inch PiviPro infotainment system that brings a new user interface for a seamless experience, while the car will also be equipped with two SIM cards to enable over-the-air (OTA) updates. There's a 12.3-inch digital instrument console as well that can be configured to show different data.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020
Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Top 5 Luxury Car Launches In 2020
Top 5 Luxury Car Launches In 2020
Top 10 Bike Launches Of 2020
Top 10 Bike Launches Of 2020
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls 1,241 Units Of Rocket 3 Motorcycle In USA
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Volvo S60 2021 Tech Check: Smart and Classy 
Volvo S60 2021 Tech Check: Smart and Classy 
Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?
Skoda Trademarks The Name Slavia In India; What Could It Be For?
Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth Rs. 5,000 On Select Models
Honda Two-Wheelers Offers Cashback Worth Rs. 5,000 On Select Models
Bentley’s First New Blower Completed In 90 Years
Bentley’s First New Blower Completed In 90 Years
Citroen C3-Based SUV Spotted Testing In India Again
Citroen C3-Based SUV Spotted Testing In India Again
Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020
Best Two-Wheeler Video Reviews Of 2020
F1: Vettel Calls Leclerc The Most Talented Driver He Has Seen In 15 Years
F1: Vettel Calls Leclerc The Most Talented Driver He Has Seen In 15 Years
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Daimler To Produce Fully Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB Compact SUV In Hungary
Daimler To Produce Fully Electric Mercedes-Benz EQB Compact SUV In Hungary
Porsche's Digital Division Develops New Artificial Intelligence For Noise Detection
Porsche's Digital Division Develops New Artificial Intelligence For Noise Detection
Top 5 Luxury Car Launches In 2020
Top 5 Luxury Car Launches In 2020
Top 10 Bike Launches Of 2020
Top 10 Bike Launches Of 2020
Apple's Luca Maestri And Sir Jony Ive In Running To Become New Ferrari CEO
Apple's Luca Maestri And Sir Jony Ive In Running To Become New Ferrari CEO
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Land Rover Defender Plug-In Hybrid Bookings Open In India
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
1,53,5709% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol
Automatic
14 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Land Rover Defender First Look
02:36
2020 Land Rover Defender First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Sep-19 09:27 PM IST
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch
06:13
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Oct-20 12:30 PM IST
LR Defender India Launch, Wagon R CNG Sales, Fame II Extensio
02:52
LR Defender India Launch, Wagon R CNG Sales, Fame II Extensio
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Sep-20 06:01 PM IST
Land Rover Defender Price, Honda Sales Milestone, TVS Expansion
02:51
Land Rover Defender Price, Honda Sales Milestone, TVS Expansion
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Feb-20 11:05 PM IST
Land Rover Defender Launch, RE 650 Flat-Track, Tesla Cybertruck
03:17
Land Rover Defender Launch, RE 650 Flat-Track, Tesla Cybertruck
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Nov-19 07:37 PM IST
Honda Activa 125 BS6, Audi Q7 Black Edition, Land Rover Defender
04:10
Honda Activa 125 BS6, Audi Q7 Black Edition, Land Rover Defender
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Sep-19 09:17 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel, Pininfarina Battista Middle East, 2020 Land Rover Defender
03:26
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel, Pininfarina Battista Middle East, 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Apr-19 06:11 PM IST
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Maruti 800 37th Anniversary: 7 Facts About The Car
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
Volvo S60 T4 Inscription Review
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
Top Premium Motorcycle Launches Of 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities