Land Rover Introduces New Range Rover Sport SV

The Range Rover SV's powertrain now features mild hybrid technology and it now gets a range of mechanical upgrades
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
31-May-23 01:27 PM IST
Highlights
  • Gets carbon fibre options that can reduce upto 76 kg of kerb weight
  • Interior layout remains similar, although the cabin gets a few new bits like new performance seats and a new gear shifter
  • Land Rover is also offering an invitation-only SV EDITION ONE specification which will get many extra colour options along with some other cosmetic updates

Land Rover has revealed the SV trim of its Range Rover Sport SUV globally. The SV is the performance-oriented variant of the Sport and replaces the older SVR, which was considered by many purists to be one of the most fun-to-drive SUVs of all time. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Range Rover Sport Diesel Review: In Pictures

The new Range Rover Sport SV gets many optional weight-saving bits including a carbon fibre bonnet, wheels, and carbon ceramic brakes

 

The styling of the new SV is more subtle, as compared to its predecessor. The car gets a new front bumper, side skirts and a newly designed rear bumper housing four exhaust pipes. It also gets a range of options including a carbon fibre bonnet, wheels, and carbon ceramic brakes, all of which combined, bring down the SUV’s weight by up to 76 kg. Land Rover is also offering an invitation-only SV EDITION ONE specification which will get many extra colour options along with some other cosmetic updates. 

The cabin of the SV gets features the same layout with some sporty additions

 

While the layout of the SV’s cabin remains similar to the standard Range Rover Sport, the car gets several new bits, giving it a more sporty feel. There are carbon fibre-backed performance seats with a surround sound system that features AI-optimising software. In the central console, sits the 13.1-inch floating glass display with a newly designed gear shifter beneath it. The steering wheel gets an SV mode button which, upon selection optimises the steering, suspension, and throttle response.

 

Also Read: 2023 Range Rover Sport Diesel Review

The SV gets eight-piston Brembo Octyma front callipers

 

Coming to the SUV’s mechanical components, the SV features an all-new 6D suspension system that features hydraulic interlinked dampers, and height-adjustable air springs. The car will be fitted with 305-section rear tyres along with 285-section front tyres which will be shod with Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tyres. Customers can choose between standard mixed-metal Dual-Cast and optional Carbon Ceramic brakes for the braking setup, both of which feature eight-piston Brembo Octyma front callipers which are available in a variety of colour options.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Expands Defender Line-Up; Adds Defender 130 Outbound

 

The biggest talking point is the new mild-hybrid twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine which churns out almost 620 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, almost 59 bhp and 100 Nm more than its predecessor. The performance SUV takes 4.9 seconds to go from 0 to 100 kmph which is quite impressive considering that it weighs more than 2.5 tonnes.

 

Trending Now