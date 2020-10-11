New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins

At the race presentation, Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, presented Hamilton with one of his Mercedes race helmets.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Published:
eye
1,372  Views
Lewis Hamilton secured the 91st victory of his career, equalling the record of Michael Schumacher expand View Photos
Lewis Hamilton secured the 91st victory of his career, equalling the record of Michael Schumacher

Highlights

  • Schumacher's record of 91 wins was established in 2006
  • Schumacher last drove for Mercedes in 2012
  • Hamilton replaced the Schumacher in 2013 and kicked off a winning spree

Lewis Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher's record of the F1 GP wins by winning the Eifel GP at the Nurburgring. Schumacher held the record of 91 race wins, a feat that Hamilton now holds as well. The German driver though also holds the record for the most world titles at seven. Hamilton, who is on six world titles, and leads the current championship is on the path to usurp the legendary German in race wins and equal his record for most titles this year. 

At the race presentation, Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, presented Hamilton with one of his Mercedes race helmets. Schumacher won all his world titles and races with Benneton and Ferrari, but in 2011 he came out of retirement to race for Mercedes. Hamilton replaced Schumacher once the legendary German retired for good. 

Also Read: Preview of the Eifel GP

a02hsr74

Lewis Hamilton overtook his teammate at the start of the race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished in P2 followed by his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo who scored the first podium for the Renault team. The race started in an eventful way as both Hamilton and Verstappen overtook Valtteri Bottas who was on pole. Bottas eventually retired the race after an engine issue. 

Verstappen also managed to score the fastest lap of the race in the last lap. Sergio Perez in the Racing Point managed P4, while Carlos Sainz Jr managed P5 in the McLaren and Pierre Gasly managed P6 in the AlphaTauri. 

Also Read: F1: Valtteri Bottas In Pole Ahead Of Hamilton In Eifel GP Qualifying 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who qualified in P4 just managed to finish in P7 and was overtaken by Ricciardo in Lap 9. He was followed by Nico Hulkenberg in P8 who was a last-minute addition to the race as the Racing Point driver Lance Stroll had fallen ill. Romain Grosjean managed P9 for the Haas team while Antonio Giovinaazi managed the last point for the Alfa Romeo team. 

Ferrari's outgoing driver Sebastian Vettel finished just outside of points at P11 and spent most of the race fighting his former teammate Kimi Raikkonen who followed him in P12 in the other Alfa Romeo, finishing his record-breaking race for the most F1 starts outside of the points and also gaining a 5-second penalty for crashing into George Russell who retired because of the incident. Kevin Magnussen finished at P13 for the Haas team, while Nicholas Latifi finished in P14 in the sole Williams while Daniil Kvyat was the last car finishing at P15. 

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton contract negotiations to be closed

p5pvivak

Lando Norris retired because of engine troubles

The race was incident prone with many drivers struggling for heat on the tyres. Lando Norris was the last driver to retire with an engine issue whose race also triggered a safety car just before the end of the race which made things spicy. Alex Albon in the Red Bull also retired because of engine issues while Esteban Ocon in the Renault found his race to become to an end because of a gearbox issue.

Eifel GP Results

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull - +4.470s
3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault - +14.613s
4 Sergio Perez Racing Point - +16.070s
5 Carlos Sainz McLaren - +21.905s
6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri - +22.766s
7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari - +30.814s
8 Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point - +32.606s
9 Romain Grosjean Haas - +39.081s
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing - +40.035s
11 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari - +40.810s
12 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing - +41.476s
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas - +49.585s
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams - +54.449s
15 Daniil Kvyat2 AlphaTauri - +55.588s

Did Not Finish (DNF)

0 Comments

Lando Norris McLaren
Alex Albon Red Bull
Esteban Ocon Renault
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
George Russell Williams

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S

Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch

New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch
Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills

Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners With Myles For Car Subscription Services

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners With Myles For Car Subscription Services
2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained

2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessory Kits Explained
Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7

Actor Ajay Devgn Spotted Driving His Latest Ride - The BMW X7
Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles

Delhi EV Policy 2020: Government Exempts Road Tax On Battery-Operated Vehicles
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
Hero MotoSports Concludes 2020 Andalucia Rally On A High

Hero MotoSports Concludes 2020 Andalucia Rally On A High
MotoGP: Danilo Petrucci Wins French GP; Alex Marquez Bags First Premier-Class Podium

MotoGP: Danilo Petrucci Wins French GP; Alex Marquez Bags First Premier-Class Podium
Tesla Co-Founder Straubel Aims To Build World's Top Battery Recycler

Tesla Co-Founder Straubel Aims To Build World's Top Battery Recycler
Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive To Set Up A Global E-Mobility Software Engineering Centre In India

Tata Technologies and GKN Automotive To Set Up A Global E-Mobility Software Engineering Centre In India
Nissan Says China Sales Rose 5.1 Per Cent In September

Nissan Says China Sales Rose 5.1 Per Cent In September
Reddy Customs Introduces Custom Interior Kits For Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire, Alphard & Hiace Starting From Rs. 9.9 Lakh

Reddy Customs Introduces Custom Interior Kits For Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire, Alphard & Hiace Starting From Rs. 9.9 Lakh
New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch

New Hyundai i20 Spy Images Reveal LED Taillamps Ahead Of Launch
Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills

Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S

Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners With Myles For Car Subscription Services

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners With Myles For Car Subscription Services
FMSCI Announces Final Schedule For 2020 INRC

FMSCI Announces Final Schedule For 2020 INRC
MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo Beats Jack Miller To Pole For French GP At Le Mans

MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo Beats Jack Miller To Pole For French GP At Le Mans
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S

Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Actors Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Bring Home The Porsche 911 Carrera S
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities