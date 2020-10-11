F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Eifel GP; Equals Michael Schumacher's Record Of Most Wins

Lewis Hamilton has equalled Michael Schumacher's record of the F1 GP wins by winning the Eifel GP at the Nurburgring. Schumacher held the record of 91 race wins, a feat that Hamilton now holds as well. The German driver though also holds the record for the most world titles at seven. Hamilton, who is on six world titles, and leads the current championship is on the path to usurp the legendary German in race wins and equal his record for most titles this year.

At the race presentation, Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, presented Hamilton with one of his Mercedes race helmets. Schumacher won all his world titles and races with Benneton and Ferrari, but in 2011 he came out of retirement to race for Mercedes. Hamilton replaced Schumacher once the legendary German retired for good.

Lewis Hamilton overtook his teammate at the start of the race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished in P2 followed by his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo who scored the first podium for the Renault team. The race started in an eventful way as both Hamilton and Verstappen overtook Valtteri Bottas who was on pole. Bottas eventually retired the race after an engine issue.

Verstappen also managed to score the fastest lap of the race in the last lap. Sergio Perez in the Racing Point managed P4, while Carlos Sainz Jr managed P5 in the McLaren and Pierre Gasly managed P6 in the AlphaTauri.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who qualified in P4 just managed to finish in P7 and was overtaken by Ricciardo in Lap 9. He was followed by Nico Hulkenberg in P8 who was a last-minute addition to the race as the Racing Point driver Lance Stroll had fallen ill. Romain Grosjean managed P9 for the Haas team while Antonio Giovinaazi managed the last point for the Alfa Romeo team.

Ferrari's outgoing driver Sebastian Vettel finished just outside of points at P11 and spent most of the race fighting his former teammate Kimi Raikkonen who followed him in P12 in the other Alfa Romeo, finishing his record-breaking race for the most F1 starts outside of the points and also gaining a 5-second penalty for crashing into George Russell who retired because of the incident. Kevin Magnussen finished at P13 for the Haas team, while Nicholas Latifi finished in P14 in the sole Williams while Daniil Kvyat was the last car finishing at P15.

Lando Norris retired because of engine troubles

The race was incident prone with many drivers struggling for heat on the tyres. Lando Norris was the last driver to retire with an engine issue whose race also triggered a safety car just before the end of the race which made things spicy. Alex Albon in the Red Bull also retired because of engine issues while Esteban Ocon in the Renault found his race to become to an end because of a gearbox issue.

Eifel GP Results

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull - +4.470s

3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault - +14.613s

4 Sergio Perez Racing Point - +16.070s

5 Carlos Sainz McLaren - +21.905s

6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri - +22.766s

7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari - +30.814s

8 Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point - +32.606s

9 Romain Grosjean Haas - +39.081s

10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing - +40.035s

11 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari - +40.810s

12 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing - +41.476s

13 Kevin Magnussen Haas - +49.585s

14 Nicholas Latifi Williams - +54.449s

15 Daniil Kvyat2 AlphaTauri - +55.588s

Did Not Finish (DNF)

Lando Norris McLaren

Alex Albon Red Bull

Esteban Ocon Renault

Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

George Russell Williams

