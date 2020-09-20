New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Lewis Hamilton's Contract Negotiations To Be Closed Before The End Of The Season 

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 having won 5 of his 6 world crowns since joining the team.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton will likely end his career at Mercedes
  • The British driver is on track to win his 7th world crown
  • Wolffe expects the negotiations will be over before the end of the season

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton's contract negotiations have to be closed before the end of the season. The Austrian told Channel 4 that it wouldn't be possible for the team to enter a new season without a contract closed as it would need to know who its drivers are. 

"It must be this season. You can't start a new year without knowing what your driver line-up is," he told Channel 4. Wolff revealed that the delays are related to the intensity of the unique F1 season which has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. 

36k5k3bg

Mercedes F1 Boss Wolff has said that negotiations will be closed soon will Hamilton

"With the intensity of this season we just didn't have the time to spend the day properly with each other because you want to recover in those days between," added Wolff. 

Hamilton who is on the cusp of becoming the most successful F1 driver of all time with 90 race wins and 6 world titles is just one race win and one world championship behind Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins and 7 world titles. 

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 having won 5 of his 6 world crowns since joining the team. Wolffe expects the negotiations to be completed before the season is finished. 

"We keep it pretty loose, and at a certain stage we've already said we've got to sit down and take the old contract out that we haven't looked at since three years ago and say 'okay, what do we want to change in that?'"

5i93keag

Lewis Hamilton has formed a very successful team with Valettri Bottas

Hamilton is expected to extend his stint with the silver arrows but he remains the only top driver in the paddock who doesn't have a closed contract for 2021. Last race Sebastian Vettel revealed that he was moving to the Racing Point team in 2021, while Fernando Alonso is joining Renault and Ricciardo is joining McLaren. 

Both Hamilton and Wolffe seem quite relaxed about this situation though. Hamilton was even seen driving the new Mercedes S-Class which was unveiled earlier this month which indicates that his ties to the parent brand remain as solid as ever. 

0 Comments

Regardless of what happens, Hamilton's legacy as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time is cemented. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look 2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look
Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020 Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020
Porsche Unveils 2.1 MWh Mobile Charging System For EVs Porsche Unveils 2.1 MWh Mobile Charging System For EVs
Driver Arrested For Sleeping While Tesla Was On Autopilot At 140 kmph  Driver Arrested For Sleeping While Tesla Was On Autopilot At 140 kmph 
Lewis Hamilton's Contract Negotiations To Be Closed Before The End Of The Season  Lewis Hamilton's Contract Negotiations To Be Closed Before The End Of The Season 
Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Rates Unchanged Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Rates Unchanged
MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh
Personal Mobility To Have Greater Preference Post Coronavirus Pandemic: SIAM Survey Personal Mobility To Have Greater Preference Post Coronavirus Pandemic: SIAM Survey
2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: All You Need To Know 2020 Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV: All You Need To Know
TVS Motor Company Expands Operations In Colombia With A New Distributor TVS Motor Company Expands Operations In Colombia With A New Distributor
Brembo’s New Brake Disc Comes With A Mirror Finish Brembo’s New Brake Disc Comes With A Mirror Finish
Volkswagen Teases The New Taos Compact SUV For The US Market Volkswagen Teases The New Taos Compact SUV For The US Market
2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause 2020 Mahindra Thar To Be Auctioned For A Cause
MotoGP: Vinales Takes Second Consecutive Pole For Emilia Romagna GP As Bagnaia's Lap Gets Cancelled MotoGP: Vinales Takes Second Consecutive Pole For Emilia Romagna GP As Bagnaia's Lap Gets Cancelled
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh
MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Sunny Leone Brings Home The New Ghibli; Her Third Maserati
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities