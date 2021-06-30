Lexus India Launches 'Lexus Life' Ownership Programme; Enters Used Car Business With 'Lexus Pre-Owned'

Lexus India today announced the launch of 'Lexus Life', a special ownership program for its buyers in the country. The company says that it is a comprehensive ownership programme that has been designed to offers buyers a bouquet of benefits aimed at providing amazing experiences throughout the ownership period of a Lexus. Under the 'Lexus Ownership Portfolio,' the Japanese luxury carmaker will be offering a variety of plans and schemes for finance, service options, warranty, insurance and roadside assistance. In addition to that, the company is also entering the used car segment, with the launch of 'Lexus Pre-Owned', a new platform where customers can trade-in and upgrade their Lexus cars.

Commenting on the launch of the two new platforms, P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India said, "This announcement represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era where consumers are more mindful about their purchases, we are constantly adapting our services to guests needs. By introducing Lexus Life, we hope to extend the Lexus experience to our guests across segments, while staying true to the Lexus belief of "Omotenashi" which means exceptional hospitality to the guests. We believe this offering is an ode to our customers who are true connoisseurs of experiences. We look forward to offering such experiences to more guests and enriching their lifestyles."

Lexus plans to add an array of curated offerings under the Lexus Life umbrella soon

While right now the company only has the Lexus Ownership Portfolio, and Lexus Pre-Owned platforms under Lexus Life, the brand plans to add an array of curated offerings under the same umbrella soon. Under the Lexus Ownership Portfolio platform, the company offers its Pro Care Service, featuring two packages - a basic periodic maintenance package and periodic maintenance & general repair package. Customers will have the option to choose either the 30,000 km, 60,000 km or the 100,000 km plan for a 3-year tenure.

Lexus also offers an extended warranty of 2 years over the standard 3-year warranty offered by the company. The extended warranty package will also include 24x7 Road-Side Assistance (RSA) and a Cashless Service facility. In addition to vehicle transportation to the nearest service facility, the RSA service will also include battery jump start, lockout service, vehicle extrication, tyre assistance, roadside repair, refuelling and taxi arrangement. At the same time, under Lexus protect, it offers special benefits on 1st-year insurance renewal, and under its Bespoke Finance platform, the company is offering two plans - Ownership cost funding (On-road including service package, extended warranty & insurance) and flexible finance options available along with complete funding.

Under the Lexus Pre-Owned programme, the company is offering a collection of used luxury vehicles in India

As for Lexus Pre-Owned, used this programme, the company is offering a collection of pre-owned luxury vehicles in India. All vehicles go through safety and quality checks and are sold with the protection of manufacturer warranty as per terms and conditions. Guests also have the option to buy Extended Warranty, Service, or Roadside Assistance packages with their pre-owned cars.