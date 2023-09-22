Login

Lexus To Unveil Next-Gen EV Concept In October 2023

Ahead of its 2026 debut, Lexus will unveil its next-generation EV concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

22-Sep-23 11:30 AM IST

  • This concept will serve as a preview of Lexus's next-generation electric vehicle
  • The concept will boast a modular body structure and an upgraded battery pack
  • It has previously announced its plans to change into an all-EV brand by the year 2035

Lexus, the luxury automaker under the Toyota umbrella, is gearing up to reveal its concept car at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. This concept will serve as a preview of Lexus's forthcoming next-generation electric vehicles, scheduled for a 2026 debut.

 

The concept will boast a modular body structure and an upgraded battery pack

 

According to the brand, the concept will boast a modular body structure and an upgraded battery pack. Reportedly, the advanced battery can provide a remarkable range of over 800 kmph on a single full charge. Lexus emphasises that this next-gen battery EV will bring significant changes to the car's modular structure, production methods, and software platform while staying true to the distinctive Lexus design philosophy.

 

Also Read: 2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV

 

Lexus is committed to contributing to a carbon-neutral society by focusing on battery EVs. Alongside these efforts, the automaker aims to introduce new services and enhance the driving experience of customers. Key technologies underpinning these initiatives include seamless drive force control through the DIRECT4 four-wheel drive system and the Steer-by-Wire system, which promises a responsive and linear steering experience.

 

In 2021, Lexus showed a number of electrified concepts previewing its future lineup 

 

Furthermore, the brand says it is focusing on electrification through the Lexus Electrified Sport Concept. This initiative involves the development of various electrification technologies, spanning comprehensive battery solutions, aerodynamics, weight reduction, and high-rigidity designs.

 

Also Read: Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore

 

While the brand has not disclosed specific details of the upcoming concept, it has previously announced its plans to change into an all-EV brand by the year 2035.

 

