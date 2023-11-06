Login

Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023

The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Nov-23 03:28 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • First model for India likely to be either the Eletre SUV or Emira sports car
  • Company likely to only retail one model line initially
  • Other models expected to be offered at a later stage

Famous British sports car marque Lotus Cars will officially enter the Indian market on November 9, 2023. The company, now owned by Chinese automaker Geely, is expected to enter the Indian market with a single model initially, with plans to bring the rest of the line-up at a later stage. Lotus' models will be made available across the country by New Delhi-based Exclusive Motors.

 

Also read: Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Commemorates Brazilian Driver’s 1972 F1 Championship Win
 

Details are not yet confirmed though on which model will be the brand’s debut offering in India. The company’s global line-up currently comprises of four models – the Emira, Eletre, Evija and Emeya. The Emira is the company’s last internal combustion model while the Evija is the brand’s latest flagship electric supercar. Meanwhile, the Eletre is the brand’s first electric SUV while the Emeya GT car is only expected to go on sale in 2025.

 

Lotus' first car for India is likely to be either the Eletre e-SUV (left) or the Emira sports car (right).

 

For the Indian market, according to reports, the carmaker is likely to bring either the Emira or Eletre to the market first with the other products to be introduced in the time to come. The Emira being a combustion engine model would reduce the need for any additional expenses for charging infrastructure and could appeal to buyers wanting a mid-engine sports car, while the Eletre would cash in on the burgeoning demand for electric SUVs in the country.

 

The Emira is offered with either an AMG-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine good for 360 bhp and 430 Nm or a larger 3.5-litre supercharged V6 petrol mill developing up to 400 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. The Eletre SUV, on the other hand, comes with a 905 bhp dual-motor all-wheel drive electric powertrain enabling a sub-3-second 0-100 kmph sprint time and a range of up to 600 km (WLTP).

 

The Evija is currently Lotus' flagship performance car globally and could come to India at a later stage.

 

Lotus will bring its cars to India via the CBU route with prices expected to be in the region of Rs 2 crore.

# Lotus# Lotus cars# Lotus India# Lotus Cars India# petrol
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.6
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift
38,227 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19278 second ago

The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.

Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-15336 second ago

The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design

Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14150 second ago

We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.

Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
Taiwan Temporarily Halts Implementation Of Proposed Motorcycle Lean Angle Ban
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13522 second ago

The Changhua County Police Department decided to penalise riders who exceed a lean angle of 30 degrees from the vertical while cornering.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11506 second ago

The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.

Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine: Top 5 Features Explained
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-8279 second ago

The Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 engine powers the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan, with Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine.

India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-2466 second ago

In October 2023, the auto industry collectively reported retail sales of 21,17,596 units, witnessing a decline of 8 per cent compared to 22,95,099 units sold in October 2022.

Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
Gogoro To Set Up EV Battery Swapping Stations At HPCL Outlets Across India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

55 minutes ago

Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years

Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Max Verstappen secured his 17th victory of the season at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, maintaining his impressive form, while Mercedes struggled in stark contrast to their previous year's success

Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations

New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year and featured a few cosmetic tweaks over the standard vehicle

Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Expect the brand to reveal other details about the MPV’s interior and technical specifications in the coming weeks

Upcoming Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
Upcoming Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved