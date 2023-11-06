Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
06-Nov-23 03:28 PM IST
Highlights
- First model for India likely to be either the Eletre SUV or Emira sports car
- Company likely to only retail one model line initially
- Other models expected to be offered at a later stage
Famous British sports car marque Lotus Cars will officially enter the Indian market on November 9, 2023. The company, now owned by Chinese automaker Geely, is expected to enter the Indian market with a single model initially, with plans to bring the rest of the line-up at a later stage. Lotus' models will be made available across the country by New Delhi-based Exclusive Motors.
Also read: Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Commemorates Brazilian Driver’s 1972 F1 Championship Win
Details are not yet confirmed though on which model will be the brand’s debut offering in India. The company’s global line-up currently comprises of four models – the Emira, Eletre, Evija and Emeya. The Emira is the company’s last internal combustion model while the Evija is the brand’s latest flagship electric supercar. Meanwhile, the Eletre is the brand’s first electric SUV while the Emeya GT car is only expected to go on sale in 2025.
Lotus' first car for India is likely to be either the Eletre e-SUV (left) or the Emira sports car (right).
For the Indian market, according to reports, the carmaker is likely to bring either the Emira or Eletre to the market first with the other products to be introduced in the time to come. The Emira being a combustion engine model would reduce the need for any additional expenses for charging infrastructure and could appeal to buyers wanting a mid-engine sports car, while the Eletre would cash in on the burgeoning demand for electric SUVs in the country.
The Emira is offered with either an AMG-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine good for 360 bhp and 430 Nm or a larger 3.5-litre supercharged V6 petrol mill developing up to 400 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque. The Eletre SUV, on the other hand, comes with a 905 bhp dual-motor all-wheel drive electric powertrain enabling a sub-3-second 0-100 kmph sprint time and a range of up to 600 km (WLTP).
The Evija is currently Lotus' flagship performance car globally and could come to India at a later stage.
Lotus will bring its cars to India via the CBU route with prices expected to be in the region of Rs 2 crore.
